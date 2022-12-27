Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Dixie Highway and Manderlay Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Dixie Highway and Manderlay Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
One dead, one hospitalized after Dayton, Ky. boat fire
Crews have put out a fire that broke out on a boat in the Manhattan Harbor in Dayton, Ky. Friday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at East Kemper Road and Century Boulevard in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at East Kemper Road and Century Boulevard in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 1 person injured in crash on Bank Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer after a crash, early Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street, they found a vehicle that had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was trapped inside the vehicle.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Elberon Avenue in Lower Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Elberon Avenue in Lower Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Lanes reopened following crash on Southbound I-75 near Paddock Road
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The two right southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are shut down near Paddock Road due to a crash. Police and fire crews were called to the highway just before 11 a.m. Cincinnati police advised drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Find the...
WLWT 5
4 people injured, including 1 firefighter in fire on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Multiple people were injured, including one firefighter, as Cincinnati fire crews battled a blaze on Harrison Avenue in Westwood, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crews were called to a fire on the 2700 block of...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
'This is a nightmare scenario': 1 dead, 1 critically injured after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River on Friday afternoon. According to Bellevue-Dayton Fire Chief Chris Atkins, just after 11 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a boat fire at the Manhattan Harbor marina in Dayton, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on south I-71 near Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate toward downtown Cincinnati, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Holden Boulevard and North Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Holden Boulevard and North Gilmore Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati street car reportedly involved in crash on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati street car reportedly involved in crash on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Chester and East Kemper roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Chester and East Kemper roads in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Car crash into a pole, rollover reported on Section Avenue in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Car crash into a pole, rollover reported on Section Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Comments / 0