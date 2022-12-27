Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
yaktrinews.com
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho – It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming. Early Friday morning, more than 2,500 miles from Moscow, a Pennsylvania SWAT team moved in and arrested a 28-year old man named Bryan Kohberger. While he’s a native of Pennsylvania with...
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
Post Register
Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
With Other Places so Needy, Why Idaho isn’t One of Them
With the pandemic having hit many businesses and cities hard over the last couple of years, poverty has been on a rise and has made some people feel a little needier lately. They are not needy because they want to be, but more because they have to be due to the circumstances. With many Americans losing their jobs and many businesses closed over the last few years, some cities have seen their neediness increase more than others. Which cities are the neediest and which are holding together better than most? How needy are the cities in Idaho?
Idaho Housing and Finance expects Emergency Rental Assistance funds to run out by next month
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) is pausing their Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program application Thursday at noon in response to dwindling available funds, according to IHFA Marketing and Communications Director Jason Lantz. The program has distributed $81.5 million to more than 24,000 Idaho families since...
Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers
We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
The Empowering Parents application portal has reopened
IDAHO, USA — The Office of the State Board of Education is accepting new applications for the Empowering Parents grant program. The program helps parents who are eligible by giving them $1,000 per student and up to $3,000 per family. The money can be used to buy education resources like tutoring, therapy services, instructional materials, computers and computer software.
KTVB
Idaho morning weather: Western Idaho staying dry, Magic Valley expecting snow
In Boise, overnight lows will stay above freezing near 35° and Saturday will rise to the mid 40's again. We expect mostly cloudy skies through New Year's Eve.
Idaho State Correctional Center's hot water boilers are broken
IDAHO, USA — After numerous reports to KTVB by family members of people incarcerated at the Idaho State Correctional Center concerning a lack of hot water for inmates, Jeff Ray, the Idaho Department of Correction public information officer, said that there have been several maintenance issues at the facility.
Should Idaho Retire These Words & Catch Phrases In 2023?
With the 2023 New Year fast approaching, social media is once again buzzing with unsolicited advice and old go-to resolutions!. For the most part, we get it. A lot of us feel inspired by the prospects of a fresh start. We're psyched to embrace new and healthier habits. Some of the most common resolutions include:
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
Year to end with snowstorm in East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as 2022 appears poised to go out with a final blast of snow. The warnings and advisories are in effect in East Idaho from Friday morning through Saturday morning but there's a chance the snow will continue through Sunday night. East Idaho's higher elevations are forecast to receive the most snow Friday morning through...
Average salary for Idaho teachers increases 3.2%
IDAHO – According to the Idaho State Department of Education, the average salary for Idaho teachers rose 3.2%. The average salary for an Idaho teacher is now $54,806 for this school year. Since 2016-17, Idaho teacher’s salaries have increases 18%. Compared to other states, however, teacher pay is still low, even after accounting for inflation. In a 2021 report from...
KIVI-TV
Inmates and Canines Prison program returns to the Idaho Department of Correction
KUNA, Idaho — When covid surfaced, prisons were among the many impacted, and visitors were denied into correctional facilities, resulting in programs offered to inmates being suspended. But now, after a two-year hiatus, the Idaho Department of Correction is resuming its inmate and canines project. "Ever since the program...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0