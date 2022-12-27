ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Photos of Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Kissing Her Baby Bump

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

While our timelines were filled with green and red-hued holiday photos this week, Kaley Cuoco broke through the noise with a scenic pregnancy shoot.

The Flight Attendant actress showed off her sweet bump in several snaps posted to Instagram alongside boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco celebrated her pregnancy with a series of simple shots, which included one of Pelphrey bending down and kissing her growing baby belly.

The other two photos saw the couple cozying up to each other, with Pelphrey holding Cuoco from behind and radiating with joy.

Cuoco opted for a brown fall sweater with a colorful floral skirt for the sweet snaps, as Pelphrey donned a blue sweater and black jeans.

Her caption consisted of a series of emojis, including a unicorn, bow, and Christmas tree. She also tagged the photographer who took the photos.

The star ended up sharing a second more festive snap of her baby bump wrapped up in a red shirt with the words: “Bump’s first Christmas.”

The Big Bang Theory actress and the Ozark actor posed in front of the Christmas tree for the photo, which was shared in a now-deleted Instagram Story. The couple’s four pups also made the family portrait.

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they will be welcoming a daughter back in October. They made their relationship official in May, following Cuoco’s divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook.

