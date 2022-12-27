Read full article on original website
Janelle Brown Spends Christmas With Her Kids & Grandkids After Split From Kody Brown
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, 53, celebrated her first Christmas following her split from Kody Brown, 53, after nearly 30 years together. Janelle rang in the Dec. 25 holiday with her and Kody’s daughters, Maddie and Savannah, at Maddie and her husband Caleb Brush‘s house in North Carolina. They all posed with Maddie and Caleb’s children, Axel and Evie, in a sweet family photo that Janelle posted to Instagram.
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Her Family Has Been "So, So Sick" Over the Holidays
Watch: Hilaria Baldwin Discusses Husband Alec's Simple Romantic Gestures. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's family had less claus for celebration this holiday season. Between kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 22 months and Ilaria, 3 months, "we've been so, so sick," Hilaria shared on Instagram Dec. 28. "It's been really tough."
Duggar Family News: Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s Second Baby’s Name Confirmed in Holiday Party YouTube Video
The Duggar family is selectively choosing what information to release to the public now. A recent video has given away the name of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson's second baby.
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
Tarek El Moussa Praises Pregnant Wife Heather Rae El Moussa For Putting an End to “Lonely Holidays"
Watch: Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. After a monumental year, Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The HGTV star—who tied the knot with Heather in October 2021—reflected on the couple's first Christmas together as a married couple amid the Selling Sunset star's pregnancy. (Tarek is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Haack).
Teresa Giudice Shows Every Incredible Detail of Christmas Eve with Her Family
The RHONJ family’s holiday dinner included a jaw-dropping meal, gorgeous decor, and perfectly coordinated outfits. Earlier this month, Teresa Giudice talked to the New York Post about what she was going to cook when hosting Christmas Eve at her house this year. “I think I do more than seven fishes,” she said, referencing the Feast of the Seven Fishes. “We do baccala in red sauce and baccala with olive oil and vinegar... I put octopus in my red sauce for the main dish of our pasta.” As The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member later proved via her Instagram Stories, that was just a small sample of what she planned to prepare.
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares She’s Found “Peace” on Anniversary of Derek Underwood’s Death
Watch: "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future. Farrah Abraham is reflecting on her healing journey. The Teen Mom alum paid tribute to her late partner Derek Underwood, who is the father to her daughter Sophia, on the 14th anniversary of his death, getting candid about her grief and her path to finding peace.
10 of the most talked-about celebrity wedding dresses of the year
Everybody loves an A-list wedding and, over the past year, we have seen some of the world's most talked-about celebrity couples tie the knot. 2022 has seen the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari make things official, as well as many other famous faces in the entertainment and fashion worlds.
See Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweet Family Photo With His Mom and Daughter Casie Colson Baker
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Perform Epic Duet. Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the holiday season with two of his emo girls. The "bloody valentine" singer shared a family portrait with his mother and daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. In a snap posted to his Instagram Dec. 27, Casie, Machine Gun Kelly and his mom posed together with sweet smiles at what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.
Family is in Complete Stitches After Messing Up Their Christmas Eve Cookies
At least they got a good laugh!
'The Kardashians' fans accuse family of major Photoshop fail in Christmas pics
Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family have accused them of Photoshopping their Christmas pictures, suggesting they weren't actually all posing together at the same time. Much like any family get together, The Kardashians' Christmas plans involved getting on their best 'fits and taking some selfies. And while Khloé Kardashian used the occasion to share the first proper pic of her son, followers are wondering if there's something a bit off about some of the photos Kim shared.
Sophie Turner Shares Photo From Hospital When She Welcomed Baby No. 2
Watch: Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?. Sophie Turner gave a glimpse into the day she became a mom of two. The Game of Thrones star reflected on the past 12 months with a rare look at the birth of her second daughter, who she welcomed in July with husband Joe Jonas. The couple—who tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas—are also parents to Willa, 2.
Stay-at-home mom shares her life 'without the filters' and parents everywhere can relate
In the age of social media, it’s easy for moms to feel bad about themselves. Given the “positivity bias” of social media, parents are much more likely to share idealized pictures of their families that make everyone else feel like they’re the only ones who don’t have it together.A study published in “Computers in Human Behavior” found that being confronted with “idealized motherhood” can increase anxiety and put unnecessary pressure on your mental health.
Pregnant Mom Gets Sweetest Reminder of Her Late Dad In Special Ultrasound Shot
Some things are just genetic
Victorious’ Daniella Monet Marries Andrew Garner 5 Years After Getting Engaged
Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner have officially tied the knot, five years after they got engaged and more than a decade after they began their relationship. The Victorious actress and her new husband, who share two kids, announced the news through a series of black-and-white photos shared to their Instagram pages on Dec. 30. On three posts, captioned "12," 29" and "22"—spelling out their Dec. 29 wedding date—the Adulting Like A Mother Father podcast hosts shared pics of their rings, as well as images of themselves laughing during their ceremony and kissing in an elevator.
Inside Dylan Mulvaney’s Luxurious 26th Birthday Celebration While Recovering From Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery. A stylish birthday celebration is just what the doctor ordered post-operation. After recently undergoing facial feminization surgery, TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney rang in turning 26 with a day that featured plenty of glamorous details. As seen in glimpses shared to actress Lily Drew's Dec. 29 Instagram Story, the festivities begin on an exciting note with Dylan picking Lily up in a white limo.
