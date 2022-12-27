Region 19 has announced that the Northampton Community College (NCC) athletics program has been awarded the Champions of Character Cup for their outstanding commitment to community service and sportsmanship during the 21-22 academic year. The award, which is presented annually, is given to the program which demonstrates outstanding results in character development of its student-athletes and coaches by embracing the true spirit of competition through the five core values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

