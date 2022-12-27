Winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than $32,000 sold in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens lottery player took home a big win on Monday.

A top-prize winning ticket worth $32,401 was bought at a Jamaica store for Monday’s Take 5 evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was sold at Bhela Inc., located at 105-15 Merrick Boulevard.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

