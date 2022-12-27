These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. According to the Georgia State Patrol, On December 26, at approximately 2:09 PM, Troopers responded to a fire truck rollover on GA 3 in Gordon County near Soldiers Pathway. The investigation determined a fire truck driven by Braden G. Mullins, age 22, Gordon County Fire Department, was traveling southbound in the left lane when a silver Dodge van, driven by Christopher M. Hutchins, Age 45 of Calhoun, traveling northbound, turned in front of the fire truck. The driver of the fire truck attempted to avoid a collision with the van entering the right lane of travel. The abrupt lane change caused the fire truck to begin to tip. The driver attempted to correct the fire truck but was unable to avoid it overturning. The driver of the van fled the scene. Troopers were able to obtain video footage of the crash from a convenience store which showed the van traveling onto Soldiers Pathway after the crash. Gordon County Deputies located the van at an address on Soldiers Pathway and made contact with the van driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was charged with DUI among other traffic-related charges. The firefighter operating the fire truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in the fire truck.

