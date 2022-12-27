Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Wanted Georgia man involved in officer shooting
CARTERSVILLE – A Cartersville man wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant was involved in an officer shooting while fleeing scene. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cartersville, GA. On Friday, December 23, 2022, the Cartersville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate. Preliminary information indicates...
weisradio.com
Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th
Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI reopens investigation of former Austell police chief after I-Team inquiry
AUSTELL, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office is once again investigating former Austell Police Chief Richard Starrett. The GBI had earlier investigated the then chief after the FOX 5 I-Team asked Austell about vet bills relating to the city’s K-9 units and his personal dogs.
Georgia man arrested after stolen vehicle chase ending
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Minnesota was arrested in western Wisconsin following a high-speed pursuit.The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint.Troopers located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area. A pursuit began, ultimately reaching speeds approaching 120 mph.Officials were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver then turned off the vehicle's lights, drove onto the other side of the road, into oncoming traffic. Ultimately the driver came to rest on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge, some 15 miles after officials initially spotted the vehicle.The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
28-year-old Bartow Man arrested in Rome for Prowling
A 28-year-old Bartow man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday for prowling charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Paden Young Vaughn of an Old Dallas Road Cartersville address was allegedly discovered sneaking around the residence of an elderly victim on Wayside Road. Officers stated that Vaughn proceeded to lie about his identity when police responded to the scene. Vaughn is being charged with loitering or prowling and also giving false information to law enforcement officers.
weisradio.com
Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
wrganews.com
Wanted Shooting Suspect Arrested
On Thursday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture and arrest of 27-year-old Eric Virta of a Brewer Road Kingston address. Back on December 18th, Floyd County Police searched the Johnson community for Virta following a domestic altercation that involved a shooting at a home on Brewer Road. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. According to Floyd County Jail Records Virta is being charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, pointing a gun at another, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, theft by taking, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
wbhfradio.org
Billy Ward Appointed New Fire Chief for Bartow County
County Commissioner Steve Taylor has appointed Billy Ward as the new Fire Chief for Bartow County. Chief Ward has over forty-one years of experience with the Bartow County Fire Department and has served under six different fire chiefs. Chief Ward has a clear vision for the future of the Fire Department and has a heart for his fellow firefighters on the line. Chief Ward’s new position as Bartow County Fire Chief will begin immediately with the full support of the County Commissioner and his staff, and we look forward to the leadership he will bring to the Department.
Stolen car suspect who fired at deputies shot dead in downtown Chattanooga
A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC.
wrganews.com
Overturned Calhoun Fire truck
These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. According to the Georgia State Patrol, On December 26, at approximately 2:09 PM, Troopers responded to a fire truck rollover on GA 3 in Gordon County near Soldiers Pathway. The investigation determined a fire truck driven by Braden G. Mullins, age 22, Gordon County Fire Department, was traveling southbound in the left lane when a silver Dodge van, driven by Christopher M. Hutchins, Age 45 of Calhoun, traveling northbound, turned in front of the fire truck. The driver of the fire truck attempted to avoid a collision with the van entering the right lane of travel. The abrupt lane change caused the fire truck to begin to tip. The driver attempted to correct the fire truck but was unable to avoid it overturning. The driver of the van fled the scene. Troopers were able to obtain video footage of the crash from a convenience store which showed the van traveling onto Soldiers Pathway after the crash. Gordon County Deputies located the van at an address on Soldiers Pathway and made contact with the van driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was charged with DUI among other traffic-related charges. The firefighter operating the fire truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in the fire truck.
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 30, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 30, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 30, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
pickensprogress.com
Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made
On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
wrganews.com
Body Found After Hit And Run
These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. On December 26, Polk County PD requested GSP’s assistance with a Hit and Run. After investigating the scene, it was determined that a Pedestrian, Mr. Sharad Robinson, age 28, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of GA 1 towards Cedartown. An unknown vehicle traveling northbound, traveled off the east shoulder of GA 1 and struck Mr. Robinson. After the impact, the vehicle continued northbound fleeing the scene. Mr. Robinson succumbed to his injuries. It was later discovered that Mr. Robinson had been reported missing out of Floyd County since December 18. It is believed that this crash happened on December 18, and that Mr. Robinson’s body has been there since. Next of kin was notified and identified the remains with the Polk County Coroner. A GSP SCRT team is assisting with the investigation.
WTVC
Recognize them? Cameras capture Christmas Eve car burglar in the act in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Walker County authorities need your help identifying a car burglar caught in the act on surveillance camera on Christmas Eve. This happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the At Your Service Auto Repair shop on Park City Road, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
wrganews.com
Gordon County Man arrested after ramming Car into Deputy Patrol Vehicle
At about 9:20 pm Tuesday night deputy sheriffs were dispatched to Stendal Drive near Calhoun in response to a report of a domestic disturbance in which a drunken man was assaulting another man with edged weapons and tools, and had stolen a vehicle. A deputy arrived on Stendal Drive within 4 minutes and observed the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. The deputy attempted to block Stendal Drive with his patrol car to prevent the offender from escaping into traffic on Dews Pond Road.
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
southerntorch.com
Court Approval for Food City
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
wrganews.com
FCPD arrests 28-year-old Man for Kidnapping
The Floyd County Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man at his home on Elliot Drive on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ulric Demond Allen Jr. allegedly kidnapped a victim by physically forcing them into his vehicle. Allen also apparently shoved the victim into a wall before striking the victim with his fists. Police stated the attack left visible injuries to the victim. Allen is being charged with kidnapping, 2 counts of battery, and felony probation violation.
