ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Barnes & Noble Offering 50% Off Select Items, But Post-Holiday Deals Won’t Last Long

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLbzM_0jvj3f5X00

If your holiday gift got lost in the mail, or is delayed, or the one you wished for didn’t make it under the tree, there is still a chance to score one at a slashed price — even though Christmas is over. However, you’ll need to act incredibly fast, because Barnes & Noble is only offering 50% off all hardcovers until Dec. 27 for in-store purchases.

See: The 15 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book
Find: 10 Sites That Will Pay You to Read Books

In addition, if you prefer to shop online, the chain is offering 50% on “thousands” of hardcovers online and in stores until Jan. 31st.

Have guests or family overstaying their welcome due to canceled flights? You’re in luck — Barnes & Noble is also offering 50% off all games in stores until Dec. 27.

In fact, the store has several additional post-holiday sales, including deals on vinyls, calendars, toys, totes, throws and stationary. For example, some of these include 50% off select vinyl albums, available in stores and until Dec. 31st; 50% off academic calendars and planners, available online and in stores until Jan. 23; and 50% off reading socks also available online and in stores until Jan. 23.

And for those who like to plan (way) ahead , they can stock up on holiday wrapping paper for next year, as they are 50% off in stores until Jan. 23. The same goes for holiday cards, which are available in stores and online until Jan. 23.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Barnes & Noble Offering 50% Off Select Items, But Post-Holiday Deals Won’t Last Long

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Costco Is Offering a Great Deal on Luxury Bath Towels That You'll Probably Need for All Those Extra Holiday House Guests

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Are you preparing to host for the holidays? If so, you know there’s no such thing as having too many spare sheets and towels on hand, between holiday spills, unexpected plus-ones, and inclement weather. If you’re a Costco member, stocking up just got easy: Our favorite wholesale store is having a killer sale on luxury bath towels that you’ll want to get your hands on right away, guests or no guests, with prices under $10. Costco Does It Again, one...
TheStreet

Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals

The days of Black Friday or post-Christmas day sales are, more or less, over. At a time of widespread inflation and tightening budgets, customers are increasingly waiting for a discount before buying anything while retailers are offering this them by a period of whether real or perceived rolling holiday sales.
Taste Of Home

For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One

Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
231K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy