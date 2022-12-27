Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub Concept Paper Receives Positive Recommendation
A regional hydrogen hub in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming is one step closer to reality after the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program issued an “Encouraged” recommendation for the concept paper submitted by Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub (WISHH). According to the DOE, reviewers only issued “Encouraged” recommendations to 33 of the 79 concept papers that were submitted earlier this fall.
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
cowboystatedaily.com
Five Men Who Poached In Wyoming Now Banned From Hunting Nearly Everywhere Else In U.S.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As five men recently learned the hard way that Wyoming takes wildlife poaching seriously, including the potential to be banned from hunting about anywhere else in the United States. Wyoming is a member of the 48-state Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, said...
70-foot drop at Lake Mead among urgent concerns in 2023 on Colorado River
Nevada water officials seek big water use cuts for Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico -- the "Upper Basin states" of the Colorado River Basin -- to keep Glen Canyon Dam producing power.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only “potential sightings” of wolves outside the established territory...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor Claims ‘Corner-Crossers’ Devalued Private Property By Millions In Court Filing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing “corner-crossings” in areas where private and public land are checkerboard could devalue private land, a Wyoming Realtor claims in court documents filed in connection with a Wyoming case that’s drawn national attention. Meanwhile, state Sen. Brian Boner,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While it’s never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
svinews.com
State increases electricity rates
CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power can raise customers’ electricity rates by 0.3% to help it meet the carbon capture requirements set in 2020 by the state legislature, the Wyoming Public Service Commission determined Thursday. The additional charge will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will appear on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Travelers Among Thousands Stranded By Southwest Airlines
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lisa Torres was traveling to Ohio for the holiday to see her significant other, and Nate Paulie Dunnam was trying to get to Idaho to visit family he hadn’t seen in nine years. Neither of them made it. The Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: What’s The Deal With 85 Octane Gasoline? Safe To Use Or Not?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Debate erupted in the Cowboy State Daily office over Wyoming’s gasoline. A contingent said that 85 octane gasoline is terrible and should never be used. Another said it’s fine and that they use it all the time. Arguments about how long-lived various people’s vehicles were, what nefarious organizations must be behind the push for higher octane fuels, and vaguely coherent ideas about what the octane rating actually means were abundant.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 31, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by at Keyhole State Park by Dave Dawson of Gillette, Wyoming. Dave writes: “This epitomizes the beauty that is Wyoming and captures our first national monument facing a new day.”. To submit your Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Electrical Co-Op Says Parts Of Wyoming Came Close To Blackouts During Last Week’s Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Residents in eastern states were told Christmas morning to turn down their thermostats and shut off their Christmas lights to avoid blackouts, and as demand for heating surged in the southeast, blackouts rolled across the region. Wyoming utilities managed to keep...
Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study
BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
Craig Daily Press
Local liquor stores prepare for 2023 hit as wine land in corporate retailers
Just a few years after Colorado voters passed a measure to allow grocery and convenience stores to sell beer, liquor stores across the state are bracing for the next hit as wine will be allowed on shelves under the same malt beverage license starting in January. Several local liquor store...
Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam
Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Doomsday Theorist Says World Will Blow Up Soon; Will Speak In Cheyenne In January If Earth Still Exists
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A popular internet doomsday theorist will visit Wyoming to talk about the solar system and its relationship with everyday life on Earth. Ben Davidson runs Suspicious0bservers, which boasts a YouTube channel with 649,000 subscribers, will host a “Lunch and Learn” meetup...
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
cowboystatedaily.com
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff might consider...
