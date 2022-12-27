ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
Sheridan Media

Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub Concept Paper Receives Positive Recommendation

A regional hydrogen hub in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming is one step closer to reality after the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program issued an “Encouraged” recommendation for the concept paper submitted by Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub (WISHH). According to the DOE, reviewers only issued “Encouraged” recommendations to 33 of the 79 concept papers that were submitted earlier this fall.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only “potential sightings” of wolves outside the established territory...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

State increases electricity rates

CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power can raise customers’ electricity rates by 0.3% to help it meet the carbon capture requirements set in 2020 by the state legislature, the Wyoming Public Service Commission determined Thursday. The additional charge will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will appear on...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Travelers Among Thousands Stranded By Southwest Airlines

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lisa Torres was traveling to Ohio for the holiday to see her significant other, and Nate Paulie Dunnam was trying to get to Idaho to visit family he hadn’t seen in nine years. Neither of them made it. The Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: What’s The Deal With 85 Octane Gasoline? Safe To Use Or Not?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Debate erupted in the Cowboy State Daily office over Wyoming’s gasoline. A contingent said that 85 octane gasoline is terrible and should never be used. Another said it’s fine and that they use it all the time. Arguments about how long-lived various people’s vehicles were, what nefarious organizations must be behind the push for higher octane fuels, and vaguely coherent ideas about what the octane rating actually means were abundant.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 31, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by at Keyhole State Park by Dave Dawson of Gillette, Wyoming. Dave writes: “This epitomizes the beauty that is Wyoming and captures our first national monument facing a new day.”. To submit your Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study

BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
IDAHO STATE
WyoFile

Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam

Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy