Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
Man arrested after leading police on wild car chase, dancing in the street, and more
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of running from officers from four police agencies is in custody after a wild car chase. On December 29, 2022, at around 9:21 a.m., the Oregon State Police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. An Oregon State Trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road
BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in 'unprovoked' NE Portland attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is facing several charges, accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks from a platform at the Gateway Transit Center, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Breanna Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with...
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
Have You Seen Him? Corvallis man missing since Dec. 18
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Law enforcement agencies are asking for help in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from back on December 18. Corvallis resident Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in the Alsea, Oregon area, Corvallis police said. He is described as being about 6-foot-2-inches tall,...
Burst pipe closes Beaverton DMV through Jan. 9, ODOT says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton DMV will be closed into the new year after a pipe burst and flooded the office, state officials said. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Beaverton DMV office will be closed through at least January 9. The pipe burst during the stormy winter...
Corvallis Fire station gets an upgrade
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Station 3 is getting some renovations. Back in September, the Corvallis Fire Department announced that the station will be closed for approximately 11-months while remodeling is taking place. Currently the station is under a remodeling project, with interior demolition already underway; the kitchen,...
Wheeler wants Kotek to declare homelessness state of emergency
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler wants Governor-Elect Tina Kotek to declare homelessness a state of emergency and to increase Oregon State Police traffic enforcement in the city. KATU obtained a draft copy of a list of policy proposals the mayor plans to send to Kotek. On the homeless...
Cyclists can celebrate the New Year with a bike ride around Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Street Trust is inviting bicyclists to usher in the New Year with a family-friendly five-mile bike ride around Milwaukie. Participants can check out some of the completed and planned SAFE (Safe Access For Everyone) programs during the ride. Warm drinks will be offered around at...
Portland International Airport preps for busy holiday travel day Friday
The Portland International Airport is bracing for one of its busiest days of the holiday season Friday with more than 50,000 travelers passing through the airport, returning from holiday vacations or heading out for the long New Year’s weekend. There were 34 cancellations on Thursday, with 31 of them...
PGE and Pacific Power increasing rates in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are increasing its rates in 2023, citing power cost inflation as a main reason for the hike. The Oregon Public Utility Commission finalized the PGE and Pacific Power increases based on the company’s increased cost to produce and purchase electricity, which increased significantly year-to-year.
Turnovers haunt Oregon State women's basketball in loss to USC
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Although Oregon State took on the Ducks to open the Pac-12 women’s basketball season almost three weeks ago, the official start of conference play is here. It was the first time Oregon State’s Shalexxus Aaron would face her former school – USC. But...
