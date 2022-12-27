Read full article on original website
WCJB
New bill would require Florida school boards to share social media safety materials
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Legislation filed for the 2023 legislative session would require the state Department of Education to make social media safety instructional materials available online. The recently filed bill would require school boards to notify parents about the materials. Senate bill sponsor Danny Burgess describes his legislation as...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit
Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
WCJB
Republicans line up for Harding House seat ahead of special election
OCALA, Fla. (NSF) - The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, of Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division of Elections website. Stone, who served in the House from 2012 to 2020, opened an account last week.
