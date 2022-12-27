ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL Hospital evaluates impact of gun violence this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital assessed the impact of gun violence for the year. Keith Miller, trauma surgeon for the hospital, says this goes beyond just those who lost lives. Miller is also a part of the local outreach group Future Healers. According to UofL Health's website, the group...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Wayside Christian Mission hosting free luncheon on New Years Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Years Day, Wayside Christian Mission is hosting a free luncheon and celebration for all houseless individuals. The luncheon will begin at noon in the Grand Ballroom at Hotel Louisville, located on 2nd and Broadway. Officials say the meal being served will include baked ham,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

