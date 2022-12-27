Read full article on original website
Historical marker dedicated to the Louisville Black Six unveiled at Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, in the final press conference of his 12-year tenure, unveiled a new historical marker at Metro Hall dedicated in honor of the Black Six. It all started in May of 1968 in west Louisville where a demonstration took place against a police...
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
Louisville Democrats, GOP pick nominees for upcoming special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The special election for Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey's former Senate seat has been set. The Jefferson County Republican Party announced Misty Glin will be their candidate. According to a press release, Glin ran for Jefferson County Public School's school board Dist. 6 "and wants to continue to...
WIFR
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
Fischer highlights growth of Bourbonism, its positive impact in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer joined local officials in celebrating Bourbonism in Louisville throughout the last decade. Fischer highlighted the creation and growth of Bourbonism throughout the Metro, as well as the industry partners who played an important role in its development. A spokesperson for the mayor says...
Metro Government awarded $30K grant for survey, nomination of James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded Louisville Metro Government (LMG) a $30,000 'Underrepresented Community Grant'. Officials say NPS is conducting a survey of the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood and is nominating the area for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A spokesperson...
'It may be down, but it's not down enough': Victims' parents react to Louisville 2022 homicide rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With just one day left of the year, Louisville Metro Police released the city's homicide rates. According to the report, 160 people were killed in 2022, which is a drop from last year's total of 188 people. However, it's about the same as in 2020, when 161 people were killed.
Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
WLKY.com
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
Wave 3
1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30a.m.
UofL Hospital evaluates impact of gun violence this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital assessed the impact of gun violence for the year. Keith Miller, trauma surgeon for the hospital, says this goes beyond just those who lost lives. Miller is also a part of the local outreach group Future Healers. According to UofL Health's website, the group...
Wave 3
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WHAS11
Wayside Christian Mission hosting free luncheon on New Years Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Years Day, Wayside Christian Mission is hosting a free luncheon and celebration for all houseless individuals. The luncheon will begin at noon in the Grand Ballroom at Hotel Louisville, located on 2nd and Broadway. Officials say the meal being served will include baked ham,...
kentuckytoday.com
Louisville, Lexington to receive additional $54 million in eviction relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced an additional $54 million is now available for eviction relief in Louisville and Lexington, bringing the total to $138 million allocated to the state’s two largest cities. Initially, the two cities were funded directly by the federal government in...
'So please remember I'm still Carol': Jeffersontown swears in first woman mayor
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The city of Jeffersontown made history Thursday. Carol Pike was sworn in as the city's new mayor with her family by her side, making her the first woman to hold that office. "I pledge to you that I will do my absolute best to represent you,...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
