FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect arrested after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton Police arrested a suspect after responding to a victim who was shot late Friday night. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 900 block of Danner Avenue at around 11 p.m. for a male victim suffering a gunshot wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
Man accused of hitting Butler Twp. cruisers with stolen truck indicted on charges
DAYTON — A Columbus man is facing charges after Butler Twp. police say he hit and damaged multiple police cruisers with a stolen truck on Christmas Eve. Anthony L. Brown, 32, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County Jail on three counts of vandalism and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
Police ask for help finding suspects accused of damaging Fort St. Clair light display
EATON — The Eaton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects accused of damaging a local light display. Police said around 9 p.m. Friday a black or dark-colored pick-up truck carrying multiple young adults or teenagers was seen damaging light displays as well as donation bins and causing a disturbance inside Fort St. Clair.
Coroner ID’s woman struck, killed by SUV in Dayton
DAYTON — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Wednesday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Thursday morning as 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a crash at around 8:45...
DASH CAM: Man leads Piqua police on chase before crashing into UPS truck
PIQUA — Two people were sent to the hospital after a police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash in Piqua Tuesday morning. News Center 7 obtained cruiser camera footage showing the moments before the crash. Police responded to the area of High Street and Broadway Street around 9:30 a.m....
HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash on I-71 in Greene County identified
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two semis in Greene County Thursday morning. Troopers were called to respond to a crash that happened shortly before 9 a.m. on southbound I-71 in Jefferson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Residents concerned about area intersection following fatal pedestrian crash
Dayton residents are concerned about the intersection of Wayne and Clover following the death of a woman struck by a vehicle in that area. Jennifer Johnson, 44, was hit and killed on Wayne Avenue in Dayton on Wednesday morning. The accident occured only a few blocks away from where she...
Dayton police warn against ‘celebratory’ gunfire on New Year’s Eve
DAYTON — As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Dayton Police Department is warning residents of the dangers of “celebratory” gunfire. The police department has recieved reports of property damage, such as cars, houses, or businesses struck, as well as individuals injured, a spokesperson for Dayton police said.
Officers find loaded handgun, drugs during routine traffic stop
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township police officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a man getting booked into Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday. On Dec. 27th, Marcellus Copeland was pulled over by Miami Township police officers on routine patrol, according to the Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio Police Department social media page.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
Fire crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Vandalia
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday
A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
OSP: Woman dead, juvenile injured after three-vehicle crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died and a juvenile was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Green County Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 8:51 a.m. when a woman driving a tractor-trailer on I-71 hit a Honda Civic, driver by 40-year-old Tiffany Miller. The crash caused Miller's car to then hit another tractor-trailer.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
