WHIO Dayton

Suspect arrested after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police arrested a suspect after responding to a victim who was shot late Friday night. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 900 block of Danner Avenue at around 11 p.m. for a male victim suffering a gunshot wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man accused of hitting Butler Twp. cruisers with stolen truck indicted on charges

DAYTON — A Columbus man is facing charges after Butler Twp. police say he hit and damaged multiple police cruisers with a stolen truck on Christmas Eve. Anthony L. Brown, 32, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County Jail on three counts of vandalism and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s woman struck, killed by SUV in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Wednesday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Thursday morning as 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a crash at around 8:45...
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
The Lima News

Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Fire crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
VANDALIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday

A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: Woman dead, juvenile injured after three-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died and a juvenile was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Green County Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 8:51 a.m. when a woman driving a tractor-trailer on I-71 hit a Honda Civic, driver by 40-year-old Tiffany Miller. The crash caused Miller's car to then hit another tractor-trailer.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run

DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
DAYTON, OH

