"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
Detroit News
Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022
Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
Neighbors on alert after woman shot, killed outside Detroit convenience store
A Detroit neighborhood is still reeling from a brazen murder caught on camera. The man responsible is still on the loose.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal fire in Southwest Detroit • Shooting outside liquor store leaves 1 dead • Warm-up on the way
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - At least one person has been confirmed dead after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled at least one body from the home, though it's possible that more people were living there when it caught on fire.
Neighbors grieve man killed by morning house fire in Detroit
Neighbors say the heat from a house fire was so intense, they didn’t need coats outside on their block this morning.
Driver leads police on a chase through Detroit
At one point, the car even had flames coming out of the back of it.
Detroit News
Car found in fatal slaying, theft but police continue to search for suspect
A car involved in a fatal slaying and theft in Detroit this week that left a woman dead has been recovered but police continue to search for the suspect. According to Detroit police, Tracie Golden was in a 2018 Dodge Journey around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when a suspect approached her in 19300 block of Grand River, produced a gun and shot her in the chest area. Golden was taken to a local hospital where she died.
fox2detroit.com
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit woman murdered during carjacking
A family is mourning and hoping the killer is caught after a woman was shot to death during a carjacking. Tracie Golden's vehicle was later located, but the shooter is still unknown.
fox2detroit.com
Photo of Family Dollar robbery person of interest released by Detroit police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police released a surveillance camera picture of an armed robbery person of interest, Friday on social media. The armed robbery took place at a Family Dollar business at about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Seven Mile Road. "As always, we need the...
fox2detroit.com
Driver ends up on shore of Hines Park's Nankin Lake after running stop sign, causing crash
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver crashed along the shore of Nankin Lake after running a stop sign in Livonia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area of Hines Drive on the border of Livonia and Westland, around 6 p.m. According to police, a 59-year-old Redford Township...
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
Detroit police looking for suspect wanted in ‘senseless murder’ of woman outside liquor store
DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly carjacking at a Detroit liquor store. According to the Detroit Police Department, Tracie Golden was shot in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue at 10:42 p.m. on Dec. 28. Surveillance footage shared by police shows a...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
The Oakland Press
Southfield police looking for teen runaway
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
wkyufm.org
Rooted in Motown, Detroit style skating rolls on into the next generation
Angie McClendon has been roller skating since she was 5 years old. Now 61, she's a veteran of the Detroit skating community. McClendon is a Detroit style skater – every move is rhythmic, following and matching a beat. "Everything is in sync because it's from the Motown era," McClendon explains.
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.
fox2detroit.com
FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March. According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
