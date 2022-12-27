This is what happens when fans of Ozzy Osbourne, Insane Clown Posse, Metallica and more get a little too obsessed. On a recent episode of Your Mom’s House, Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope roasted a super fan who got ICP makeup tattooed on his face. Thankfully, the fan was in the process of getting the ink removed, but that didn’t stop Shaggy from going in on the guy. “I don’t even know what to say to that guy,” Shaggy said. “If he came up to me, I might slap him, but probably not... at least to put some sense into him. That guy’s a f—king moron.”

