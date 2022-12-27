Read full article on original website
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
When David Lee Roth Scaled the Heights With ‘Just Like Paradise’
David Lee Roth was aware that his second solo album, Skyscraper, would be viewed as a departure from the music his fans liked best. Eat ‘Em and Smile, from 1986 and his first release after his separation from Van Halen, was a crowd-pleaser, but as he prepared for the launch of its follow-up in January 1988, he suspected there could be a backlash.
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Co-Founding Savoy Brown Guitarist Kim Simmonds Has Died at 75
Kim Simmonds, the long-time guitarist of U.K. blues rock band Savoy Brown, has passed away at the age of 75. The band confirmed the news on Facebook and Twitter, sharing that Simmonds passed peacefully in his sleep the evening of Dec. 13. They also shared the lyrics of their 1971 song "All I Can Do" to commemorate their revered co-founding member.
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Dino Danelli, Founding Drummer of The Rascals, Has Died at 78
Dino Danelli – the founding drummer of legendary 1960s rock/soul band the Rascals – has died at the age of 78. He passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15. Born on July 23, 1944 – and as noted by Drummer Café – Danelli was a trained jazz percussionist who played with artists such as Lionel Hampton and Ronnie Speeks & the Elrods in the early 1960s. In 1963, he met singer Eddie Brigati and pianist Felix Cavaliere while in New York City; the following year, the trio hooked up with Canadian guitarist Gene Cornish and formed The Young Rascals.
Richie Faulkner Names the Judas Priest Song He Most Enjoys Playing Live
Richie Faulkner has now enjoyed over a decade of playing Judas Priest music, taking over guitar duties in 2011 after K.K. Downing stepped away from the band, and over that time he's had the chance to play many of the classics that drew his admiration before he even joined the group. So during a chat with Houston's Eagle + Rock Rage Radio host Harley Roxx, the guitarist shared which of the band's songs has become his favorite to play live.
Jelly Roll Unleashes on Artists Who Snubbed Him in the Past
Country music has entered a new era. It’s an era that starkly differs from the heyday of the ’90s and early ’00s and is more welcoming toward artists that like to dip their toes into all genres, including pop, rock, and rap. “Son of a Sinner” singer Jason DeFord, professionally known as Jelly Roll, is one of those artists. In recent years, he’s earned a massive fanbase on social media with his unique take on country. However, it hasn’t exactly hit the mark with some industry professionals, even earning criticism from genre icon Travis Tritt. Ahead of 2023, Jelly Roll is looking back on the last few years, unleashing on artists who snubbed him before with a fiery Twitter post.
Ozzy Narrates ‘This Christmas Time’ With Pink Floyd + Duran Duran Members
Ozzy Osbourne narrates the nearly three-minute-long opening of a new holiday charity single, "This Christmas Time" by Evamore, recorded at London's historic Abbey Road Studios. It includes musical accompaniment from Pink Floyd and Duran Duran members. The collaboration came together in support of The Cancer Awareness Trust and the U.K....
The Specials Singer Terry Hall Has Died at 63, Musicians Remember the Legend
English musician Terry Hall – who fronted ska/new wave group The Specials – has died at 63, his bandmates confirmed via social media yesterday (Dec. 19). Specifically, the Specials’ official Twitter account posted the following statement:. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following...
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Tragic Cause of Death: Musicians' Collaborator Dead at 27
Famed YouTube star Keenan Cahill died a few days before 2022 ends. He was just 27. WGN-TV first reported the news about Cahill's death upon receiving an official statement from his family's spokesperson. It confirmed that he had passed away. It did not reveal further details about his death, but...
Dave Grohl Joins Billie Eilish Onstage to Duet Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ for Taylor Hawkins
At her headlining show at The Forum in Los Angeles, pop star Billie Eilish invited Dave Grohl onstage to perform an acoustic duet of Foo Fighters hit song "My Hero" in tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Eilish is in the midst of her "Happier Than Ever" tour in support...
Dave Grohl Teams With Pink for Hanukkah ‘Get the Party Started’ Cover
Dave Grohl has partnered with the singer Pink and the instrumentalist Greg Kurstin for the Foo Fighters bandleader's second "Hanukkah Sessions" video of 2022. It's a performance by the three of Pink's 2001 Linda Perry-penned pop hit, "Get the Party Started." Grohl, the rock mainstay and former Nirvana drummer, and...
How to Stream Metallica’s 2022 ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert
Metallica are winding up their 2022 tour schedule in a grand way, staging their annual All Within My Hands foundation benefit concert and auction to raise money for their charitable foundation. This show has become a staple of the Metallica concert calendar, and this year you can catch James, Lars, Kirk and Robert all rocking from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
Why Richie Faulkner Thinks Zakk Wylde Is the ‘Only Guy’ to Fill Dimebag Darrell’s Shoes in Pantera
Over the past few months, numerous musicians – among countless other people – have weighed in on various aspects of Pantera’s reunion. Among the most prestigious is Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, who recently defended Zakk Wylde as “the only guy” who could’ve stood in for late guitarist Dimebag Darrell.
When Fans Get Too Obsessed
This is what happens when fans of Ozzy Osbourne, Insane Clown Posse, Metallica and more get a little too obsessed. On a recent episode of Your Mom’s House, Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope roasted a super fan who got ICP makeup tattooed on his face. Thankfully, the fan was in the process of getting the ink removed, but that didn’t stop Shaggy from going in on the guy. “I don’t even know what to say to that guy,” Shaggy said. “If he came up to me, I might slap him, but probably not... at least to put some sense into him. That guy’s a f—king moron.”
Members of Trivium, DragonForce + More Further Jared Dines’ Annual Shred Collab
YouTube guitarist Jared Dines has made it an annual holiday tradition to assemble some of the most advanced rock and metal guitar players around for his yearly "Biggest Shred Collab Song in the World." And this year's installment is no different. Featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy, DragonForce's Herman Li and many,...
Why Fear Factory Won’t Offer Paid Meet + Greets on Upcoming Tour
Meet and greets are an exciting experience for fans, but with the rising costs of concert tickets, add-ons simply aren't in the budget for many people anymore. Dino Cazares has stated that Fear Factory won't be offering paid meet and greets during their upcoming tour for that reason, but assured that there's another way their fans can meet them at shows.
