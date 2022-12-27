Wendell A. Petersen, age 78, of Tonka Bay, passed away peacefully on December 25th surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by parents, Wendell A. Petersen and C. Eleanor Nelson (Petersen). Survived by son, Wendell Eric Petersen; daughter, Cathy (Michael) Fine; granddaughters; Lauren, Alexis, and Ali Fine; sister Catherine (Dale) Feste; brother A. Herbert “Skip” (Susan) Nelson; many friends including Nancy Hall. Wendell was a third generation graduate of Hudson High School (‘62). He was also a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison (‘67) with a degree in Sociology and was a member of the Glee Club. Wendell loved the annual trip to Madison each fall for a football weekend with his family. Wendell was a successful businessman who started Circuitech at the age of 50. He was also a philanthropist who gave back to the Hudson community, and Fishing Has No Boundaries, and he volunteered his time on the cardiac floor at United Hospital in St. Paul - following his first heart attack at the age of 38. Having grown up in a single parent household, in 2003 Wendell started an annual four year scholarship for a Hudson High School graduate living in a single-parent household to further their education. Wendell enjoyed gardening, exercising at Lifetime Fitness, fishing, and living on Lake Minnetonka. Wendell was a proud and devoted father, brother and Papa - who derived much of his happiness from the accomplishments of his three granddaughters.

