(Wayne County, IN)--INDOT released more information Thursday about what will be the biggest improvement project to I-70 through Wayne County since it was first constructed. They’re calling the project Revive I-70. Beginning in a little less than two years, construction will begin to widen I-70 to three lanes in each direction from the state line to State Road 1. 40 bridges in that stretch will have to be widened and two key interchanges in Richmond will be modified. A public meeting regarding the project is expected to take place sometime in the next few months.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO