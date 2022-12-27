ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Channel 3000

US grapples with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C

WASHINGTON — Too many Americans are missing out on a cure for hepatitis C, and a study underway in a hard-hit corner of Kentucky is exploring a simple way to start changing that. The key: On-the-spot diagnosis to replace today’s multiple-step testing. In about an hour and with...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Channel 3000

Researchers may have cracked why some people have long-term smell loss from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — Last February, Ruth Sheehan recovered from a COVID-19 infection that took away her sense of smell. Nearly two years later, her olfactory world is still dark. The smells of perfume, the Thanksgiving turkey, subtle food seasoning and coffee are similarly lost on her nostrils. Sheehan said...
Channel 3000

Fact-checking claims about ‘gene therapy,’ Hooters rebranding and more

CLAIM: An at-home rapid test that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza A and B is proof that COVID-19 and flu are the same disease. THE FACTS: The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, and the product in a photo circulating on social media tests separately for each.
Channel 3000

Sesame will join the major food allergens list on Jan. 1. Here’s what it means.

Starting January 1, sesame will join the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The change comes as a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act, or FASTER Act, which was signed into law in April 2021.

