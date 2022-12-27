Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
The cost of emailing your doctor, a fentanyl vaccine and endangered wildlife | Hot off the Wire podcast
With the long holiday weekend, we’ve compiled several recent health and science stories:. » Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that. » Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe. » A vaccine may help in the fight against the nation’s fentanyl crisis....
US grapples with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C
WASHINGTON — Too many Americans are missing out on a cure for hepatitis C, and a study underway in a hard-hit corner of Kentucky is exploring a simple way to start changing that. The key: On-the-spot diagnosis to replace today’s multiple-step testing. In about an hour and with...
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals.
Researchers may have cracked why some people have long-term smell loss from COVID-19
RALEIGH, N.C. — Last February, Ruth Sheehan recovered from a COVID-19 infection that took away her sense of smell. Nearly two years later, her olfactory world is still dark. The smells of perfume, the Thanksgiving turkey, subtle food seasoning and coffee are similarly lost on her nostrils. Sheehan said...
Fact-checking claims about ‘gene therapy,’ Hooters rebranding and more
CLAIM: An at-home rapid test that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza A and B is proof that COVID-19 and flu are the same disease. THE FACTS: The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, and the product in a photo circulating on social media tests separately for each.
Concerns raised about strep infections in children that can result in ‘flesh-eating’ disease
Doctors should be on the lookout for a particular kind of invasive strep infection in children that can result in so-called “flesh-eating” disease and organ failure, according to health officials. Shortly before Christmas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory on the recent increase...
Sesame will join the major food allergens list on Jan. 1. Here’s what it means.
Starting January 1, sesame will join the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The change comes as a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act, or FASTER Act, which was signed into law in April 2021.
