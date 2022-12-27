Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Hittin' The Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
A local pediatrician gives tips to keep your kids healthy as students head back to school amid the "tripledemic" after spending weeks around friends and family. Tom Hanks films in Toledo, polar bear cubs, the Bryan Ohio Dum-Dum tower, and more. Take a look back at our 2022 top positive stories on social media.
13abc.com
Imagination Station announces January events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has announced the events that will take place at the science center throughout January. Families now have extra time to discover the world’s great record holders, what it took to cement their names in the history books and potentially become a part of history yourself!
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
fcnews.org
Winter storm brings cold, wind
While the snow didn’t pile up like it did in some other areas of the country, a strong storm gave area residents a harsh taste of winter just in time for Christmas. One or two inches of snow fell on the Thursday into Friday, but it was the wind and cold that made the most impact.
WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
13abc.com
Fit Over 50: Curling
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. 13abc's 2022 Year in Review: Economy. Updated: 1 hour ago. 2022 placed a spotlight on the...
Woman struggling with dementia freezes in winter storm; experts give advice for 'wandering'
TOLEDO, Ohio — On the morning of Christmas Eve, a Toledo woman who struggled with dementia froze to death outside her central Toledo home. Earline Moore, 79, was reported missing from her home by her daughter, who found her mother's body later that morning in a snow pile on Parkside Boulevard.
Maintenance work to cause lane closure on Coy Road in Oregon for 3 weeks
TOLEDO, Ohio — Maintenance work on Coy Road between Navarre Avenue and Yorktown Drive will cause a lane closure for over three weeks in January, according to a press release issued by Oregon city officials. From Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Friday, Jan. 20, Degen Excavating will perform maintenance work...
13abc.com
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
WLWT 5
Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program
An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
13abc.com
Water main break in Davis building leaves local businesses with major damage
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vegan restaurant in downtown Toledo is struggling to stay afloat right now after a water main break left four inches of standing water in The Leaf and Seed Cafe and other business in the Davis building. Susan Herhold is the owner of The Leaf and...
UPDATE: Power restored to Lucas County Shared Services building, normal operations resume Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Crews restored power to the Lucas County Shared Services Building Wednesday afternoon. The building will reopen Thursday during normal business hours and all operations will resume. The Lucas County Shared Services building located at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. in west Toledo is closed on Wednesday...
TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
13abc.com
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
13abc.com
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall
From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup. From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
UPDATE: Victim dies in hospital after west Toledo shooting early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Per a Toledo police report issued Friday morning, the victim in the shooting has died. This story has been updated to reflect this new information. Police crews responded to the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Watson Avenue in west Toledo overnight Friday regarding a person shot.
