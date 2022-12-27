ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Hittin' The Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo

A local pediatrician gives tips to keep your kids healthy as students head back to school amid the "tripledemic" after spending weeks around friends and family. Tom Hanks films in Toledo, polar bear cubs, the Bryan Ohio Dum-Dum tower, and more. Take a look back at our 2022 top positive stories on social media.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Imagination Station announces January events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has announced the events that will take place at the science center throughout January. Families now have extra time to discover the world’s great record holders, what it took to cement their names in the history books and potentially become a part of history yourself!
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers

OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
OTTAWA, OH
fcnews.org

Winter storm brings cold, wind

While the snow didn’t pile up like it did in some other areas of the country, a strong storm gave area residents a harsh taste of winter just in time for Christmas. One or two inches of snow fell on the Thursday into Friday, but it was the wind and cold that made the most impact.
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fit Over 50: Curling

Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. 13abc's 2022 Year in Review: Economy. Updated: 1 hour ago. 2022 placed a spotlight on the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire

Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
PETTISVILLE, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program

An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall

From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup. From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.

