3d ago
Airlines were forced by the government to mandate vaccines. Many were fired or quit- for not complying and now the shortage of employees is effecting the industry. And where is the Sec of DOT? Another huge failure to regulate the airline industry, just like the supply chain fiasco. This administration is incompetent and couldn’t run a kindergarten parade!
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
What's The Cost of a Canceled Flight? Southwest Passengers Try to Recoup Expenses
Thursday was another incredibly frustrating days for thousands of travelers waiting for Southwest Airlines to tell them they have a flight home. Southwest said it is continuing to operate one third of it's schedule, meaning they've canceled more than 2,300 flights. According to the website FlightAware, on Thursday Southwest canceled...
SJ restaurant gifts sushi lunches to local Southwest employees impacted by meltdown
The owner of the restaurant says he wanted to put a smile on the employees' faces with a special lunch of sushi and teriyaki, knowing that they are having a hard time amid the travel issues, too.
San Jose airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare
For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a “once in a generation” weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials...
Southwest traveler gets reunited with luggage in San Jose after seeing it on live ABC7 newscast
Jessie Swift from Mountain House said there was no sign of the bag until he saw it live on ABC7 News, sitting in a pile of hundreds of other unclaimed bags, so he raced to the airport to get it.
National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show
The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP San Francisco has advised drivers that Highway 101 is closed in both directions due to major flooding. CHP advises drivers to take Interstate 280 as an alternate route. There is no current estimate for reopening. The post Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding appeared first on KION546.
Southwest travel woes continue at SJC as travelers desperate for rental cars
Tens of thousands of travelers are still stuck, victims of the Southwest Airlines fiasco.
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport
Today American Express (NYSE:AXP) reopened the newly expanded Centurion Lounge at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). At 16,000 square feet the lounge is now nearly double in size and features more seating, an additional bar with specialty wine flights curated by sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio, and a new menu from San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club Executive Chef Ravi Kapur. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221231005003/en/ American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (Photo: Business Wire) “We’re excited to head into the new year with the opening of our Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport,” stated Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. “With exceptional food, wine and art inspired by Northern California, this well-appointed lounge is designed to leave Card Members feeling refreshed and ready for their travels.”
‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
sfstandard.com
Air Travel Chaos Forces High School Athletes To Drive 12 Hours for Games
An impromptu caravan made its way down Interstate 5 on Monday evening. Throughout the day, as Bay Area high school basketball and soccer teams found out their flights were canceled, teams packed into cars, vans and buses and made their way to Southern California or beyond to compete in tournaments.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: I-880 Shut Down In Oakland After Major Crash
A multiple-injury crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-880 at Fruitvale in Oakland, leading to all lanes being shut down. The crash involved a jackknifed big rig and two other vehicles, and all northbound lanes reopened by 6:40 a.m. [KPIX / KRON4]. The ice-skating rink at Union Square...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
Why do San Jose residents avoid banks?
The number of Silicon Valley households without bank accounts has skyrocketed, a recent federal survey has found. According to a biennial survey conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the rate of unbanked households, or homes that do not have at least one bank account, jumped from 1.9% to 13.2% between 2019 and 2021 in the San Jose metro area, far more than any other metropolitan region in the country. The survey defines the metro area as San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
pethelpful.com
Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Vacancy Rates Hit 27% In 2022
Vacancy rates in San Francisco hit an average of 27% in 2022 according to the CBRE real estate firm this week, jumping up from 19% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, becoming the highest vacancy rate the city has seen since the early 1990s. Throughout the year, San Francisco has...
Comments / 4