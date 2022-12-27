Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Bears game at Ford Field in Detroit (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: Should auld run defense be forgot, and never brought to mind? The Lions are hoping to ring in the New Year with a bounce-back performance on both sides of the ball, but it’s the Lions rushing defense that’s truly looking for a clean slate after allowing the Carolina Panthers to fully rewrite their record books last week. They’ll get a fine stress test in the dazzling ability of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who they proved unable to contain in the first meeting between these two teams. But with the Bears playing for nothing but a top-2 pick and the Lions fighting for their playoff lives, what the heck? One last time in Ford Field, for the sake of auld lang syne ... Pick: Lions, 28-20.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO