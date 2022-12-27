ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

NBA could issue suspensions today following Pistons-Magic scuffle

Detroit — One aggressive hip-check by Moritz Wagner caused a chain reaction full of consequences. The Magic forward and former Michigan Wolverine was ejected during the second quarter of the Pistons’ 121-101 win on Wednesday night after nudging Killian Hayes out of bounds and into the Pistons' bench area.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

With injured Red Wings returning, difficult roster decisions looming

Detroit — The Red Wings are about to get injured players returning to their lineup, which is a good thing given the caliber of these players. Jakub Vrana (NHL/NHLPA players assistance program) and Robby Fabbri (knee surgery) are slated to return Wednesday when the Wings play host to New Jersey.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Predictions: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Bears game at Ford Field in Detroit (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: Should auld run defense be forgot, and never brought to mind? The Lions are hoping to ring in the New Year with a bounce-back performance on both sides of the ball, but it’s the Lions rushing defense that’s truly looking for a clean slate after allowing the Carolina Panthers to fully rewrite their record books last week. They’ll get a fine stress test in the dazzling ability of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who they proved unable to contain in the first meeting between these two teams. But with the Bears playing for nothing but a top-2 pick and the Lions fighting for their playoff lives, what the heck? One last time in Ford Field, for the sake of auld lang syne ... Pick: Lions, 28-20.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Through ups and downs, Lions' Okudah values experience at cornerback

Allen Park — Getting benched is hardly insignificant, but relatively speaking, it's only a small bump in the road Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has traveled these past 15 months. As part of a roster built on overcoming adversity, Okudah is a poster child. After suffering a devastating Achilles...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy