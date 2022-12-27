Suns’ Devin Booker, three others ruled out vs. Grizzlies

Suns guard Devin Booker returned to Phoenix for further evaluation of his groin injury following his team’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, the Arizona Republic reported.

Booker joins guards Landry Shamet (right Achilles soreness) and Cameron Payne (right foot strain) and forward Cameron Johnson (knee) in being ruled out of Tuesday’s road game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The three-time All-Star exited in the first quarter with a left groin injury on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the night.

“I didn’t even see it,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after Sunday’s game. “They came to me. I was walking the sidelines and they said, ‘We got to get Book’ and I looked up, and he had that look on his face and I knew something had happened.”

Booker, 26, is averaging 27.1 points and 5.6 assists this season, both team-leading totals.

He has contributed 23.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 506 career games (481 starts) since being selected by the Suns with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.

–Field Level Media

