Bath Township, MI

Bath Twp. woman dies from 'extreme cold exposure'

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0jvj1o6U00

An 82 year-old woman in Bath Township has died from extreme cold exposure.

Bath Township Police responded to Timber Ridge Village around 7 a.m. Friday.

A snowplow driver clearing the parking lot found the woman curled up in the snow on the north end of the parking lot.

Timber Ridge caregivers were notified and the woman was transported to Sparrow Hospital.

She later died at the hospital.

Bath Township Police are investigating this incident and the woman's identity has not been released.

