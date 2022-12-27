ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

How cold is it in Mason? We'll show you!

By Lauren Shields
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWzzH_0jvj1mL200

How cold is it in Mason? Four degrees, according to the iPhone weather app Friday afternoon.

That said, we wanted to demonstrate the harsh temperatures in a more lighthearted way, to take the sting out of it a bit, by conducting three experiments you can also try at home.

It's cold enough to freeze damp laundry rock-solid, cold enough to freeze an egg in a frying pan in 10 minutes, and it's cold enough to turn boiling water into snow by throwing it in the air.

To see how these experiments were performed, watch the video above.

