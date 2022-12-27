See how your favorite NFL players with Virginia connections performed in Week 16

Notable: What a mixed bag it was for the state’s NFL representatives, with Taylor Heinicke being benched, Raheem Blackshear and Greg Dortch making good showings, and Malik Willis showing that the Titans miss Ryan Tannehill. But the most memorable play, even in defeat, came from Eagles defensive lineman Josh Sweat, who snagged a Dak Prescott pass at the line of scrimmage and returned it for a 42-yard touchdown.

Players are listed by jersey number, position(s), name and connections.

NFC

Arizona Cardinals:

65 G Rashaad Coward (Old Dominion): Not active.

83 WR Greg Dortch (Highland Springs High, Wake Forest): Started; 3 carries for 25 yards; targeted a team-high 11 times; team-highs of 10 catches for 98 yards.

19 QB Trace McSorley (Briar Woods High, Penn State): Started; 7 carries for 14 yards; 24 of 45 for 217 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 57.4 passer rating; sacked once for a 17-yard loss; fumbled twice, losing both.

54 OL Lecitus Smith (Va. Tech): Reserve; no stats.

Atlanta Falcons:

17 WR Olamide Zaccheaus (UVA): Started; targeted 7 times; 4 catches for 18 yards; penalized .

Carolina Panthers:

90 DE Amare Barno (Va. Tech): Not active.

20 RB Raheem Blackshear (Va. Tech): Reserve; 3 carries for 3 yards, including a 7-yard TD; targeted once; 1 catch for 12 yards; 1 punt return for 11 yards; 2 kickoff returns for 46 yards.

97 DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor High, Penn State): Started; 5 tackles; 1 QB hit; recovered 1 fumble for a takeaway; penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer.

Chicago Bears:

36 S DeAndre Houston-Carson (Massaponax High, William & Mary): Started; 4 tackles (1 on a kickoff).

Dallas Cowboys:

75 OT Josh Ball (Stafford High, Marshall): Reserve; no stats.

Detroit Lions:

82 TE James Mitchell (Union High, Va. Tech): Reserve; targeted twice; 2 catches for 31 yards.

Green Bay Packers:

73 OT Yosuah Nijman (Va. Tech): Started at RT; no stats; left the game with a shoulder injury; considered day-to-day.

78 OT Luke Tenuta (Western Albemarle High, Va. Tech): Reserve; no stats.

Los Angeles Rams:

63 G Oday Aboushi (UVA): Started at RG; penalized 5 yards for a false start; originally was suspended for 1 game for throwing a punch at Denver’s Randy Gregory, but the suspension was overturned and he was fined $12,000.

16 QB Bryce Perkins (UVA): Reserve; 1 carry for minus-2 yards (a kneel-down at the end of the game).

Minnesota Vikings:

71 OT Christian Darrisaw (Va. Tech): Started at LT; no stats.

91 OLB Patrick Jones II (Grassfield High, Pittsburgh): Reserve; 2 tackles (1 on a punt).

New York Giants:

2 QB Tyrod Taylor (Hampton High, Va. Tech): Did not play.

53 OLB Oshane Ximines (Old Dominion): Reserve; no stats.

Philadelphia Eagles:

45 LS Rick Lovato (Old Dominion): Reserve; did long snapping.

3 WR Zach Pascal (Old Dominion): Reserve; targeted once; 1 catch for 6 yards.

94 DE Josh Sweat (Oscar Smith High, Florida State): Started; returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown (also counts as a pass defended); 3 tackles, including 1.5 sacks for 13.5 yards in losses; 2 QB hits; flagged for being offside (declined).

42 S K’Von Wallace (Highland Springs High, Clemson): Reserve; no stats.

Seattle Seahawks:

35 FS Joey Blount (UVA): Reserve; no stats.

64 DT Jarrod Hewitt (Va. Tech): Signed to practice squad Dec. 20.

52 OLB Darrell Taylor (Hopewell High, Tennessee): Reserve; 4 tackles, including a sack for a 4-yard loss (also counts as a tackle for loss and QB hit).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

72 T Josh Wells (Hanover High, James Madison): Started at LT; penalized 5 yards for a false start; left the game with a season-ending knee injury (torn patellar tendon) early in the second quarter.

Washington Commanders:

93 DT Jonathan Allen (Stone Bridge High, Alabama): Started; 6 tackles.

29 CB Kendall Fuller (Va. Tech): Started; no stats.

4 QB Taylor Heinicke (Old Dominion): Started; 2 carries for minus-4 yards; 13 of 18 for 166 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 114.6 passer rating; sacked twice for 19 yards in losses; lost a fumble; benched in favor of Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter.

6 K Joey Slye (North Stafford High, Va. Tech): Kicked 2 PATs; kicked off 4 times, once for a touchback, another for 64 yards and once onside for 3 yards (penalty on Washington for an illegal touch).

82 TE Logan Thomas (Brookville High, Va. Tech): Started; targeted 8 times; 6 catches for 35 yards.

AFC

Baltimore Ravens:

36 SS Chuck Clark (King’s Fork High, Va. Tech): Started; 7 tackles; defended 1 pass.

78 OT Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook High, Fork Union Military Academy, UVA): Started at RT; no stats.

11 P/K Jordan Stout (Honaker High, Penn State): Punted 3 times for a 38.3-yard average (38.3 net), pinning the Browns inside the 20-yard line once; held for 4 field-goal attempts (3 made).

97 DE Brent Urban (UVA): Reserve; 2 tackles.

Buffalo Bills:

55 DE Carlos “Boogie” Basham (Northside High, Wake Forest): Not active.

49 MLB Tremaine Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Started; team-leading 9 tackles.

31 S Dean Marlowe (James Madison): Not active.

99 DT Tim Settle (Unity Reed High, once called Stonewall Jackson, Va. Tech): Reserve; 2 tackles (1 for loss); recovered 1 fumble.

Cleveland Browns:

77 G Wyatt Teller (Va. Tech): Started at RG; no stats.

Denver Broncos:

3 QB Russell Wilson (Collegiate School of Richmond, N.C. State, Wisconsin): Started; 2 carries for 17 yards; 15 of 27 for 214 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 54.2 passer rating, not including an incompletion on a 2-point try; sacked 6 times for 40 yards in losses.

Indianapolis Colts:

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox (Middleburg Academy, VCU): Reserve; targeted twice; 1 catch for 2 yards; penalized 6 yards (half the distance to the goal line) for holding.

31 CB Brandon Facyson (Va. Tech): Reserve; 3 tackles.

26 S Rodney McLeod (UVA): Started; 9 tackles.

46 LS Luke Rhodes (William & Mary): Reserve; did long snapping.

80 TE Jelani Woods (UVA): Reserve; targeted 5 times; 3 catches for 43 yards; 1 tackle (after a Chargers interception).

Jacksonville Jaguars:

47 OLB De’Shaan Dixon (Western Branch High, Norfolk State): Not active.

Kansas City Chiefs:

91 DT Derrick Nnadi (Ocean Lakes High, Florida State): Started; 3 tackles.

22 S Juan Thornhill (Altavista High, UVA): Started; 5 tackles; intercepted a pass for a touchback (also counts as a pass defended).

Las Vegas Raiders:

99 DE Clelin Ferrell (Benedictine Prep, Clemson): Started; 1 tackle (for a loss); defended 1 pass.

Los Angeles Chargers:

48 TE Stone Smartt (Old Dominion): Reserve; no stats.

New England Patriots:

91 DE Deatrich Wise (Hampton Roads native, Arkansas): Started; 3 tackles.

New York Jets:

37 CB Bryce Hall (UVA): Reserve; no stats.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

34 SS Terrell Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Not active (hamstring injury).

Tennessee Titans:

7 QB Malik Willis (Liberty): Started; 7 carries for 43 yards, including a 14-yard TD; 14 of 23 for 88 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 34.5 passer rating; sacked 4 times for 11 yards in losses; fumbled once and recovered.