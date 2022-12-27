ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Police identify 22-year-old killed in Newport News on Thursday

By Gavin Stone, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago
FILE – This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for Fox, the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says his client should not be sentenced to life in prison because prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader.” Attorney Christopher Gibbons said Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Fox’s sentencing memorandum that the government had employed “histrionic descriptions” of Fox to overstate “his actual intentions or his actual capabilities.” Kent County Jail via AP, File

Newport News police identified the person killed in a Thursday homicide as 22-year-old Aah’Keem Robinson.

Police responded to the 300 block of Boulder Drive at about 8:42 p.m. following a report of a shooting . Officers found Robinson, of Newport News, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Two other men were injured in the shooting and driven to hospitals in private vehicles, police said. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators have not released any information about the perpetrators of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip by visiting www.p3tips.com .

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Homicide investigation underway after juvenile killed in Portsmouth

According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive. Police say the victim was a juvenile male. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/portsmouth-police-investigate-homicide-involving-a-juvenile/. Homicide investigation underway after juvenile killed …. According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

One shot on Jebs Place in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police said a man was shot early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Jebs Place. Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at that location around 1:09 a.m., where officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man shot in vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot early Saturday morning by someone in a passing vehicle in the area of the Interstate 64 on ramp at West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. Public Safety Communications got a call around 3:17 a.m. in...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Second teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth

Second teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old …. Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police investigating triple shooting on E. 25th St. …. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigating second homicide in less than 16 hours

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they say took place near the area of Randolph Street and Atlanta Avenue Saturday morning. Police said the homicide took place around 10:16 a.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds, which proved to be fatal, they said. In an update from police, the victim was identified as 34-year-old William Jones.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/ Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building …. According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy