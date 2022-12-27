Police identify 22-year-old killed in Newport News on Thursday

FILE – This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for Fox, the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says his client should not be sentenced to life in prison because prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader.” Attorney Christopher Gibbons said Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Fox’s sentencing memorandum that the government had employed “histrionic descriptions” of Fox to overstate “his actual intentions or his actual capabilities.” Kent County Jail via AP, File

Newport News police identified the person killed in a Thursday homicide as 22-year-old Aah’Keem Robinson.

Police responded to the 300 block of Boulder Drive at about 8:42 p.m. following a report of a shooting . Officers found Robinson, of Newport News, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Two other men were injured in the shooting and driven to hospitals in private vehicles, police said. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators have not released any information about the perpetrators of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip by visiting www.p3tips.com .

