REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The early onset of winter has started to create issues for the roads in and around the city of Rexburg. City Mayor Jerry Merrill says the city is doing its best to rise to the challenge and keep the roads as safe as possible. “It’s been a challenge so far. We’ve had a lot of snow and a lot of recent thawing, which has been a challenge. So it has challenged our road crews to try to keep up with what Mother Nature’s throwing at us,” Merrill said.

REXBURG, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO