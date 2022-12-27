Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 30, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. If you plan to head out to a gathering or local bar this weekend, two organizations in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area are working to help get you home safe. Denny’s Wrecker Service is offering to tow you and your car home for free. But if you don’t have a car, a new ride share program, Izaic, will pick you up from specific locations.
kidnewsradio.com
Rexburg strives to keep roads safe this winter
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The early onset of winter has started to create issues for the roads in and around the city of Rexburg. City Mayor Jerry Merrill says the city is doing its best to rise to the challenge and keep the roads as safe as possible. “It’s been a challenge so far. We’ve had a lot of snow and a lot of recent thawing, which has been a challenge. So it has challenged our road crews to try to keep up with what Mother Nature’s throwing at us,” Merrill said.
kidnewsradio.com
Local Law Enforcement reminds us to welcome in the New Year safely
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- As many prepare to welcome in the New Year tonight, Local Law Enforcement is coming together to remind us to be responsible as we welcome in the new year. Since 2023 is fast approaching many will be celebrating the New Year with family and friends, and...
Comments / 0