3 things to know this morning – December 30, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. If you plan to head out to a gathering or local bar this weekend, two organizations in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area are working to help get you home safe. Denny’s Wrecker Service is offering to tow you and your car home for free. But if you don’t have a car, a new ride share program, Izaic, will pick you up from specific locations.
POCATELLO, ID
Rexburg strives to keep roads safe this winter

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The early onset of winter has started to create issues for the roads in and around the city of Rexburg. City Mayor Jerry Merrill says the city is doing its best to rise to the challenge and keep the roads as safe as possible. “It’s been a challenge so far. We’ve had a lot of snow and a lot of recent thawing, which has been a challenge. So it has challenged our road crews to try to keep up with what Mother Nature’s throwing at us,” Merrill said.
REXBURG, ID

