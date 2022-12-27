ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Police Staffing Still a Big Concern for Chief and Union

Fall River city councilors Tuesday night began a discussion with Police Chief Paul Gauvin and leaders of the Fall River Patrolmen’s Association about the ever-shrinking ranks of officers within the department and ways to recruit new officers and retain those currently on duty. Patrolmen Association Vice President Edmund Desmarais...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Trailer truck fires erupt in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Around 2 p.m. Thursday, fire officials responded to a call of multiple trailer trucks reportedly on fire. The smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. ABC6 was on-scene at Prospect Street and caught first responders battling the blaze. No information regarding...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Turnto10.com

Wayland Bakery to close doors Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The walk from Anne Annese's Providence apartment to Wayland Bakery is a matter of seconds, but the reward she says is worth it. "I'm going a couple of times, three times, four times a week!" she exclaimed. "I love it here, I come all the time, the food is so good, the bread is amazing!"
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy