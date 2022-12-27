ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MLK Scholarship breakfast holds kickoff, announces more support for tech students

By Sean Lewis
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ps1bk_0jvj118G00

CHICAGO — Students hoping to study the next generation of tech will get a big boost from a local organization.

The kickoff for the MLK Scholarship breakfast was held Tuesday. The breakfast is set for January 16 but organizers from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition gathered early to announce more support.

The MLK scholarship breakfast started in 1991.  Over the years, more than 8 million dollars in scholarships have been handed out.

Last year, 82 students from 56 different colleges and universities were helped out by the fund.

The work also extends to the younger students as well. Working with low-income students, some of which do not have a home, Rainbow Push’s program PUSH Excel is helping those younger students by exposing them to science and technology education with robotics and virtual reality.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

“Many of the buildings aren’t outfitted with the technology,” Rainbow PUSH’s Rev Janette Wilson said. “Many of the teachers … they’re not being taught robotics. … Robots have to be taught so these young people learn this technology.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.   
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived migrants

CHICAGO — Reports from the Sun Times state that the city will turn a vacant Woodlawn elementary school into a temporary shelter for some of the nearly 4,000 migrants bussed to Chicago. The plan to turn the Woodlawn school into a temporary shelter was critiqued by mayoral candidate Willie Wilson by saying the mayor had […]
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Dennis B. Whittington Retires from United States Steel after 45 Years of Service

Family Surprises him During Fraternity Holiday Party. Last week, the members of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual “Khristmas Holiday Party” at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary. During the festivities, Dennis B. Whittington, who is a member of the fraternity, was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years of service and retirement from United States Steel Corporation. Some family members including his son, daughter and son-in-law traveled from Indianapolis to celebrate the milestone.
GARY, IN
tourcounsel.com

900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County celebrates 24 new officers graduating

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest officers to the force.The sheriff's office posted photos on Twitter with the message "Congratulations, Graduates!"The 24 officers completed four-and-a-half months of training at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy prior to this week's graduation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

D209 superintendent accused of intimidation

Teachers, students and some board members are accusing Proviso Township District 209 Supt. James Henderson and his administration of intimidation after a student and teacher critical of Henderson were suspended and terminated, respectively. The disciplinary actions happened a month after the teacher and student delivered scathing public comments critical of...
HILLSIDE, IL
thereporteronline.net

This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.

The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy