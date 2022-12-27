Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to probation for drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will spend the next 5 years on probation for several drug possession charges. 31-year Aden Aden was first arrested back in June when he swallowed some pills that police suspect contained fentanyl to avoid charges. He was arrested again in July after...
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
KIMT
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
KIMT
Rochester man accused of thefts and knife threats pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of thefts and threatening people with a knife is pleading guilty. Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony terroristic threats, third-degree burglary, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Investigators say Rose stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. That all happened on September 19.
KEYC
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
KEYC
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
Rochester woman killed in crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35E in St. Paul Friday. According to the Minnesota State patrol, just before 8 p.m., 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was south on interstate 35E at interstate 94, when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of the vehicle.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
KIMT
$15,000 in Copper Wire Stolen from Rochester-Area Work Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a costly burglary reported at a construction site in Cascade Township. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of a past-action burglary at a job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Cr. Northwest Tuesday morning. Employees reported that .10, .12 and .14 gauge wire stolen from the work site sometime between December 21 and December 27.
fox9.com
Rochester Couple Charged With Defrauding Vulnerable Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester couple is accused of stealing funds from a vulnerable elderly man after taking over his finances. 34-year-old Colleen Siverling Keigher and 33-year-old Corey Keigher are each charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The criminal complaint alleges the husband and wife wrote themselves checks for a total of just over $125,000 from the victim's bank accounts last year.
Abandoned House Near Rochester Airport Lost in Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department says an abandoned home near the Rochester Airport is a total loss as the result of a structure fire reported early Friday morning. A news release indicates fire crews were called to the blaze in the 200 block of County Rd. 16...
