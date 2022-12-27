ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
2022 One Of The Snowiest Year In Buffalo History

After this weekend's blizzard and just weeks after our Thanksgiving weekend Lake Effect snow event you probably think we got a lot of snow here in Western New York. Well, you would be 100% correct. It turns out that before we say goodbye to the year 2022 this weekend, this...
BUFFALO, NY
A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?

The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Police On Alert This Weekend

The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
BUFFALO, NY
How New Yorkers Can Bring Themselves Good Luck In 2023

As we head into the New Year this weekend there are some things that you can do on New Year's Eve to help bring you some good luck your way in 2023. New York Eve superstitions have always been a part of my life. Growing up my mom used to always do a couple of things on New Year's Eve to make sure we would have luck the following year.
NEW YORK STATE
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
NEW YORK STATE
You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY

If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York

The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
BUFFALO, NY
More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard

As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
BUFFALO, NY
Travel Ban Still In Effect In Buffalo And On Many State Roads

Even if you can get out of your driveway, the travel ban is still in effect in the City of Buffalo and many state roads. Officials do not want people on the roads, as it is still not safe to travel and people driving can impede clean-up efforts. This evening, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded people that the travel ban is still in place, tweeting,
BUFFALO, NY
Stefon Diggs Asks People to Pray for Everyone in Buffalo

It's arguably the worst storm that the City of Buffalo and Western New York has ever seen. Winter Storm Elliott swept through the Pacific Northwest, Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, which left many without power and under heavy snow. However, nobody was hit harder than the City of Buffalo and Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
