Salem, NH

WPFO

Person found dead in York home following domestic disturbance

YORK (WGME) -- A man is dead following a domestic disturbance in York. Police say last night they were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance. According to police, a person inside a home assaulted a woman and locked her out of the house. A...
YORK, ME
WPFO

11-year-old boy reportedly alerts family to fire in Sanford

SANFORD (WGME) -- A boy is reportedly credited with saving his family from a fire in Sanford. Sanford firefighters say they responded to a home on Elm Street Tuesday night. They say three people lived in the building and everyone made it out safely. One firefighter was treated and released.
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WPFO

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance

If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

A soggy New Year's Eve is on tap for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our milder stretch of weather begins Thursday, and continues through the New Year’s weekend. Rain will arrive on New Year’s eve and will be with us to ring in the new year, drier as we start next week. Thursday will be a lot milder than the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP

CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
WPFO

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Waterboro

WATERBORO (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a suspected drunk driver in Waterboro on Wednesday and ended up arresting two people for drug trafficking after allegedly finding meth and fentanyl in the car. Police say a deputy spotted a car driving erratically on Rt....
WATERBORO, ME

