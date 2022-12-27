Read full article on original website
WPFO
Person found dead in York home following domestic disturbance
YORK (WGME) -- A man is dead following a domestic disturbance in York. Police say last night they were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance. According to police, a person inside a home assaulted a woman and locked her out of the house. A...
WPFO
Polar dip in South Portland benefits climate action in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - With the new year comes the brave and the bold who plunge into Maine's icy cold waters. Dozens dared to do so at Willard Beach in South Portland Saturday morning for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. For 15 years they've held this polar dip to...
WPFO
11-year-old boy reportedly alerts family to fire in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- A boy is reportedly credited with saving his family from a fire in Sanford. Sanford firefighters say they responded to a home on Elm Street Tuesday night. They say three people lived in the building and everyone made it out safely. One firefighter was treated and released.
WPFO
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
WPFO
On thin ice: Maine officials urge caution ahead of popular ice fishing weekend
STANDISH (WGME)-- Mainers are getting ready for the live bait start date on January 1, but Mother Nature isn’t cooperating in some locations. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife want people to do their research and be prepared when they venture out on the ponds and lakes.
WPFO
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
WPFO
Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance
If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
WPFO
Bill aims to ban flavored tobacco products statewide, Maine vape shop pushes back
Mint, banana, and bubblegum are all candy and tobacco flavors. Some Maine leaders are trying to stop shops statewide from selling these tobacco flavors. South Portland recently banned selling flavored tobacco products. Stores have until April 1 to sell their inventory. Christopher Jackson, the owner of Portland Smoke and Vape...
WPFO
A soggy New Year's Eve is on tap for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our milder stretch of weather begins Thursday, and continues through the New Year’s weekend. Rain will arrive on New Year’s eve and will be with us to ring in the new year, drier as we start next week. Thursday will be a lot milder than the...
WPFO
Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP
CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
WPFO
Proposed Maine legislation would create an independent Inspector General for child welfare
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Proposed legislation, expected to be submitted next session, seeks to create an independent Inspector General's Office tasked with investigating Maine's child welfare and protection system. The bill, called the Establishment of the Office of Inspector General of Maine Child Protection Act, is being proposed by Sen....
WPFO
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Waterboro
WATERBORO (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a suspected drunk driver in Waterboro on Wednesday and ended up arresting two people for drug trafficking after allegedly finding meth and fentanyl in the car. Police say a deputy spotted a car driving erratically on Rt....
