Trial set for man accused of severely beating girlfriend in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a man accused of brutally beating his girlfriend in Brownsville has been set for early 2023. The trial for Amado Martinez Jr. has been set for Jan. 9, 2023, according to Cameron County records. He is currently facing charges of attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault with a […]
2022 saw rents spike in Valley; multiple factors likely contributed
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Put simply, when rent came due in 2022, it came with a higher monthly cost for many people across the Rio Grande Valley. In Hidalgo County, the average fair market value for rental properties increased 10.55% year-over-year during FY2022, and have increased by 7.34% year-over-year as of the end of 2022. In Cameron […]
Woman accused of murder misses court date; Obituary confirms her death
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Rio Grande Valley woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died. ValleyCentral learned Wednesday that she has died, getting confirmation from Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa’s website. The obituary posted by the funeral home states she died […]
Man arrested in connection with Christmas hit-and-run near Brownsville
A man is accused of running over another man on Christmas morning and dragging his body several hundred feet, according to a news release. Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested for Arturo Esparza Aguilar Wednesday in connection with the incident, according to a news release. Deputies with the...
Two migrants sentenced for assault on Border Patrol agents
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents. On Feb. 18, agents […]
Valley fire department officials offer firework safety tips
Channel 5 News hopes viewers have a fun time with friends and family as they ring in the new year, among the tips are:. Make sure the specific fireworks you buy are deemed appropriate for children and are legal. Keep a bucket of water and hose nearby in case of...
McAllen crash under investigation
McAllen police officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday at the area of 3100 block of North Second Street. Two people were transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the...
Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
Sheriff: Man arrested after dragging victim 500 feet in Christmas hit-and-run
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County’s Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of running over someone and dragging them on a roadway. Arturo Esparza Aguilar, 50, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Dec. 25, deputies responded […]
Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New Year's Eve service
With less than 48 hours left until News Year's Day, rideshare companies like Lyft are preparing for the influx of ride requests. One Edinburg woman shares her story, hoping it will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel intoxicated. "I'm not against drinking, but I am for drinking...
Authorities: Man accused of stomping woman’s windshield during fight
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of stomping on a woman’s windshield after an argument regarding the care of their children. Alfred Schuetze, 28, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of abandon/endangering a child and one count of terroristic threat, according to the sheriff’s office. According to […]
Mission man facing murder charge, accused of killing brother on Christmas Day
A 25-year-old Mission man is now facing a murder charge in connection to the fatal assault of his brother that occurred on Christmas Day, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to Mission Regional Medical Center Sunday afternoon in reference to a “deceased”...
FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
Audio: Edinburg Mayor’s remarks at Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force meeting
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza is part of the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force. The task force was set up by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to tackle his county’s high rate of poverty. The task force met recently at Hidalgo County Commissioners Court. Here are...
Facing tragedy following COVID, Starr County graduate finds the will to succeed
The most important lessons in higher education are often learned outside a classroom, according to Giselle Juarez who speaks about perseverance even in the face of tragedy and unexpected obstacles. Her success, she said, is a testament to friends, family, staff and faculty at South Texas College who all came...
Upcoming lane closures due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange project
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the I-2 and I-69C interchange project, there will be lane closures starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a news release, the lane closure will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Jan. 3 through Sunday Jan. 8 between eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive.
McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
BPD: Man with clean record, crashes into home, flees scene
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police located and arrested a man after he crashed into a residence and fled the scene on foot Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Capri St., Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed. Three people were inside […]
