ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KRGV

Man arrested in connection with Christmas hit-and-run near Brownsville

A man is accused of running over another man on Christmas morning and dragging his body several hundred feet, according to a news release. Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested for Arturo Esparza Aguilar Wednesday in connection with the incident, according to a news release. Deputies with the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two migrants sentenced for assault on Border Patrol agents

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents. On Feb. 18, agents […]
HIDALGO, TX
KRGV

Valley fire department officials offer firework safety tips

Channel 5 News hopes viewers have a fun time with friends and family as they ring in the new year, among the tips are:. Make sure the specific fireworks you buy are deemed appropriate for children and are legal. Keep a bucket of water and hose nearby in case of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

McAllen crash under investigation

McAllen police officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday at the area of 3100 block of North Second Street. Two people were transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Upcoming lane closures due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange project

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the I-2 and I-69C interchange project, there will be lane closures starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a news release, the lane closure will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Jan. 3 through Sunday Jan. 8 between eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man with clean record, crashes into home, flees scene

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police located and arrested a man after he crashed into a residence and fled the scene on foot Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Capri St., Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed. Three people were inside […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy