Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Fire crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Vandalia
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade
This year has been filled with lots of new restaurant and business news with several stories focusing on the Dayton Arcade. Megan Dunn Peters, arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, said in November they have leased the vast majority of the South Arcade, which includes first floor restaurant and food-based retail space. She said this totals around 20,000-square-feet with more operators to be announced.
Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal. To determine what...
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
One dead, one hospitalized after Dayton, Ky. boat fire
Crews have put out a fire that broke out on a boat in the Manhattan Harbor in Dayton, Ky. Friday afternoon.
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus
High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
Dayton Police: No guns to welcome New Year
As people get ready to usher in 2023–Dayton Police caution people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Last New Year's Eve, the police received 30 reports of gunfire, up from the previous year's 13 complaints. Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson warns, what’s shot into the sky will eventually come down....
Dayton Public Schools ‘highly’ recommending masks for students, staff
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is “highly” recommending that all students and staff mask-up after the winter break. The district posted the announcement on its website Thursday night. >> Southwest Airlines officials: We plan to resume normal operations Friday. “Due to an increase in sickness in Montgomery...
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
