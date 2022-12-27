When looking at car recalls for the year, there are two metrics the U.S. Department of Transportation hones in on: the number of recalls issued and the number of vehicles potentially affected. In 2021, no single automaker took the top spot, as it was split up between Ford (53 total recalls, 5.4 million vehicles potentially affected) and General Motors (8 million vehicles affected, but just 44 recalls).

