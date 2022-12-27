ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

BBB offers consumer tips for holiday gift returns

By Better Business Bureau of ENC, Sarah Gray Barr
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NE9rg_0jvizebY00

RALEIGH, N.C. — After the holidays have come and gone, invariably there are a few unwanted gifts left behind.

From ill-fitting clothing to duplicates of items you already own, chances are you have gifts that just have to go. Before grabbing your gift receipts and heading out with parcels in tow, find out how to return your unwanted presents successfully. With tips from the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) , you’ll find the process quick and painless.

Timing is everything

Check your gift receipt to see how much time you have to return your gift. Different shops have different policies, especially during the holidays. Consumers who may be used to having as many as 45 days to return gifts might be surprised to learn they have only 30 days or even just ten. Shortening the amount of time for returns and making specific requirements for different types of merchandise are all store issues that consumers need to be aware of.

Keep in mind stores aren’t required by law to accept or give refunds , exchanges or credit unless the items were defective or misrepresented. Many retailers consider all sales to be final. So it is important to carefully read the shop’s policy, which they’re required by law to display. Check your receipt or the shop’s website for information regarding their return policies, so when you visit the store you know what to expect.

Five rules for a successful return

Keep the following tips in mind as you return your unwanted presents. Our simple rules can help ensure you’re able to head back home with an item you love — or get your money back.

  1. Bring your receipt! This is essential. Bring your receipt when returning or exchanging a gift. Although it could be awkward to ask your friend or family member if they have the receipt if they are the ones who gifted the item to you.
  2. Fully understand the store’s return policies. Sometimes sale and clearance items are not eligible for a refund. A shop’s regular return policy may only apply to certain items. Call ahead or check return policies online prior to going to the store.
  3. Was the item purchased online? Most online vendors post return policies on their websites. Your online purchase may have been delivered with preprinted return forms (ask the gift giver). If you received a confirmation email or digital receipt, return policy information may be included.
  4. Retain original tags and packaging. Don’t cut tags from clothing and keep all packaging. Sometimes vendors require that the item you’re returning be contained within its original box or wrappings.
  5. Understand there may be exceptions. Although the store in which you’re trying to return an item may advertise that they offer returns or exchanges, there may be exceptions. Some garments, like hats and intimate apparel, can’t be returned due to health regulations.
  6. Bring identification. Return fraud costs retailers billions of dollars each year. As a result, many shop owners take great care in tracking customer returns. You may be asked to provide identification when you return an item.

For more information about BBB, visit BBB.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Craving for a biscuit turns into a mega reward for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A craving for a biscuit turned into a much sweeter reward for a Wilson woman. Donna Denton came home with a $700,000 prize instead. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.” Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, won’t face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in North Carolina, the state’s attorney general announced Friday. Meadows, a former western North Carolina congressman who worked for Trump during his final months in the […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Burton scores 31, Pitt beats No. 25 North Carolina 74-72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points, Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half and Pittsburgh knocked off No. 25 North Carolina 76-74 on Friday. Burton, a graduate student, was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State 16-12 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. Tagovailoa finished 19 of 37 for 221 yards with two interceptions. Roman Hemby ran for 65 yards rushing […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Taylor, Duke’s perimeter shooting upend No. 6 N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 23 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Duke beat No. 6 North Carolina State 72-58 on Thursday night. Elizabeth Balogun had 16 points as the Blue Devils picked up the most significant victory in coach Kara Lawson’s three seasons. Shayeann Day-Wilson and Kennedy Brown […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Raanta’s 2nd straight shutout helps Hurricanes beat Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen had the power-play goals and […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Young paces No. 17 Duke past Florida State, 86-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Young came off the bench for a season-high 20 points, Jaylen Blakes scored 17 points in his first career start and No. 17 Duke beat Florida State 86-67 on Saturday. Young, a transfer from Northwestern, had 12 rebounds. Reserve Dariq Whitehead added 16 points for Duke (11-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy