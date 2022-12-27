ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFO

Maine woman injured in Fairfield rollover crash

FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman was injured after her Jeep crashed into a trailer that was attached to a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield, causing her vehicle to rollover. The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. on Friday near 219 Norridgewock Road. When first...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WPFO

Man accused of trying to steal Auburn fire truck

AUBURN (WGME) -- A man from Virginia is facing charges after police say he tried to steal a firetruck in Auburn. According to the Press Herald, fire crews were responding to a call of people stuck in an elevator at the Esplanade Complex in Auburn Tuesday night when 35-year-old Dana Gifford of Barboursville, Virginia, climbed into the driver’s seat of their truck.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Death of 3-year-old Edgecomb girl on Christmas Day ruled homicide

EDGECOMB (WGME) -- The death of a three-year-old Edgecomb girl has been ruled a homicide. Crews responded to a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Day for a report of a child not breathing at home on Route 1. The 3-year-old girl, identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, was taken to...
EDGECOMB, ME
WPFO

Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler sought protection order 2 days later

EDGECOMB (BDN) -- Two days after the Christmas morning death of her 3-year-old girl, an Edgecomb mother requested a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”. The application for the protective order filed Tuesday in Wiscasset District Court provides some of...
EDGECOMB, ME
WPFO

Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Old Port Tavern set to close on New Year's Eve after 50 years

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A popular Old Port hot spot will pour its last drinks on New Year's Eve after 50 years. The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street in Portland is set to close Saturday night, according to the Press Herald. It’s known as one of the city's go-to places...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP

CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
WPFO

New Year's Auburn Celebration start time moved up due to rain

PORTLAND (WGME) -- This weekend is the fourth New Year's Auburn Celebration, and it's still a go, even with rain in the forecast. Mayor Jason Levesque says the event is moving up the start time to 3 p.m. in Festival Plaza in the heart of downtown Auburn. He says there...
AUBURN, ME

