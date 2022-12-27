ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Yellow Springs New Year’s Eve event back after 2 year hiatus

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Many people have their New Year’s traditions, and as the year is wrapping up, the village of Yellow Springs is preparing for theirs. COVID put a halt on New Year’s celebrations in Yellow Springs but tomorrow the tradition will be back up and running. Though it’s nothing too formal or […]
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Power returns after over 10K affected by outages in Kettering, Oakwood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across a portion of Montgomery County reported power outages to AES Thursday night. According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel, around 10,500 people were in the dark this evening around 5:30 p.m. when the outage first occurred. Kabel said AES Ohio crews were working to get […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Fire crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Local archbishop reacts following death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It was announced early Saturday morning that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 on Saturday. In a statement from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will be celebrating Mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of the Pope. Mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

1 dead in I-71 collision; Multiple semi-trucks involved

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple semi-trucks collided in Greene County on Thursday, leaving one person dead. According to the Ohio State highway Patrol, two semi-trucks and a car collided on I-71 south in Greene County just before 9 a.m. At least one person was killed in the crash. Crews...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam targeting residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam targeting residents. According to a post from the sheriff’s office, a resident received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. The caller requested the resident provide personal information because they claimed to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

