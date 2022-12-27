Read full article on original website
Person of interest detained after man found dead at KC home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City. Just after 8p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they were directed into a residence were they located a man who...
🎥&📷: RCPD releases video investigates overnight shooting in Ogden
UPDATE: RCPD has released video of a vehicle arriving at and leaving from the scene of the shooting in Ogden in the early morning hours of December 30, 2022. Pictures of three suspects and the car were also released with the video. Anyone with information about the identity of the...
KCPD officers shoot, kill man who drove off in a patrol car
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at 95 and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m., police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As the officer approached the disabled...
Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
Police ID 19-year-old Kansas man who died in crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jordan McWilliams of Gardner. Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street, according to a media release. First responders located...
FBI captures 1 of 2 inmates who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —One of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City is in custody, according to the FBI. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody early Friday in the 400 Block of Olive Street. The U.S....
Kansas man accused of taking ID card during home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a home burglary have made an arrest. On November 3 police officers investigated an unlawful entry that had been made into a vacant residence in the 600 block South 4th Street in Atchison and an identification card was taken, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Geary Community Hospital transitions under Stormont Vail Health Jan. 1
The move of Geary Community Hospital operations under Stormont Vail Health is effective New Year's Day. This past week county and officials from both hospitals met to iron out the remaining role of the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees and some contracts, explained Geary County Commission Chair Alex Tyson. "We have some low hanging fruit in terms of contracts that need to be negotiated, terminated and finished, and cut out. "
Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
Public infrastructure improvements continue in Junction City
As the year comes to an end Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel looks back in his 515 report at all of the public improvements that have been completed or are still underway. First of all, it is a good sign that the City has moved from the “depth of the debt issues” and the City can afford to make infrastructure improvements.
Forgery: Woman allegedly altered $10K check written by USD 383
USD 383 -Manhattan-Odgen schools reported a $10,832 check they wrote to Thermal Comfort Air, Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank in Manhattan. Police released no additional details early Thursday.
KCPD found stolen handgun next to 14-year-old shooting victim
KANSAS CITY —A man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the September 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside a south Kansas City residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Darrell E. Thompson, 18, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon...
KC restaurant owner made building available to drug traffickers
KANSAS CITY– The owner of the Rockstar Burgers restaurant in Kansas City, Mo., has pleaded guilty in federal court to allowing his former restaurant building to be used in a drug trafficking conspiracy that is alleged to have distributed more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million, according to the United State's Attorney.
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 24- 28
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Cody Richards, Failure to appear, Arrested 12/22. Jordan Talton, No registration; illegal...
United Way looks ahead at 2023 in Geary County
United Way officials in Geary County are making their plans for 2023. One of the activities will be a St. Patrick's Day time frame potato bar. There will also be the annual VITA program. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said that's where you can get your taxes done for...
Bob Story is excited to begin serving on the Junction City Commission
Bob Story is excited to begin serving on the Junction City Commission. He has been appointed by fellow commissioners to fill out the remaining year of Nate Butler's term. Butler is stepping down to serve in the 68th District seat in the Kansas House. "It is something that I've always...
RCPD: Shopper switched price tags on golf club purchase
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department activity report indicated officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of 3rd Place in Manhattan on December 21. Dick's Sporting Goods reported a 52-year-old man had switched price tags...
Geary County Office Building will close early Friday
Geary County officials will be closing the County Office Building at noon this Friday, December 30, 2022, to allow staff ample time to complete year-end processes. Please note: Anyone not being served at noon will have to return the following week. The doors will close and lock at noon. If you need something addressed prior to the New Year, please do NOT wait until the last minute.
Junction City December anniversaries recipients are honored
The City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee has recognized the December Employment Anniversary recipients. Christopher Breidenstein-12/28/2009-13 Years of Service.
Discussion on GCH is on the Geary County Commission agenda
Geary County Commissioners will meet with the Geary Community Hospital Trustees, Interim GCH Administrator Bill Overbey and Deb Yocum of Stormont Vail Health Wednesday to discuss the termination of Geary Community Hospital. Stormont Vail Health is assuming oversight of the hospital in January. The discussion on Wednesday is scheduled for...
