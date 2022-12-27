ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
KALKASKA, MI
New York Post

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

2022 Year in Review: Michigan stories you may have missed

A lot of big news happened this year across the state of Michigan. It may have been hard to keep up. We've rounded up some of the 2022's major stories. While many of Michigan’s communities get water from the Great Lakes, many rural communities are too far away. They often rely on wells.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties

Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
orangeandbluepress.com

$95 Food Assistance To be Given to Michigan Families

All Eligible Michigan Families to Receive $95 Additional Food Assistance. All eligible Michigan families are to receive another set of food assistance to continue to help with the high cost of groceries this month ahead of the holidays. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient Michigan families, formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

State of Michigan reviewing TikTok policy

Michigan government cybersecurity experts are reviewing the social media platform TikTok and others for potential threats. As first reported by MLive, the confirmation that TikTok is under evaluation comes a week after Republicans in Michigan’s congressional delegation urged the governor to ban the app from state-owned devices. Their letter...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

2022 Year in Review: Reproductive rights coverage

When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022, Michiganders rallied around abortion and reproductive rights. An initiative even landed the issue on the ballot with Proposal 3, which passed this year. Michigan’s midterm election was characterized by overwhelming Democratic success – and experts say the issue presented on the proposal helped with such high voter turnout.
MICHIGAN STATE

