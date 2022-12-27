Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
2 recalls issued for food products sold in Michigan
Two products sold in Michigan have been recalled due to multiple undeclared allergens.
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
If You Were Wondering, Here’s Where the Horses of Mackinac Island Go For The Winter
Mackinac Island is a beautiful place to visit no matter the time of the year! In a place that is famously free of cars, you'll find the downtown streets lined with bicycles and carriages in the summer and packs of snowmobiles in the winter. But have you ever wondered where...
michiganradio.org
2022 Year in Review: Michigan stories you may have missed
A lot of big news happened this year across the state of Michigan. It may have been hard to keep up. We've rounded up some of the 2022's major stories. While many of Michigan’s communities get water from the Great Lakes, many rural communities are too far away. They often rely on wells.
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
1240 WJIM
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
A remote part of Michigan is home to one of the country’s top-rated ski resorts
MOHAWK, MI - Colorado, Utah, Idaho... Michigan. Yes, Michigan has a ski resort ranked right up there and even higher than some of the top resorts you’d find in some of the most visited ski areas in North America. USA Today came out with its list of the 10...
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
orangeandbluepress.com
$95 Food Assistance To be Given to Michigan Families
All Eligible Michigan Families to Receive $95 Additional Food Assistance. All eligible Michigan families are to receive another set of food assistance to continue to help with the high cost of groceries this month ahead of the holidays. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient Michigan families, formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
michiganradio.org
State of Michigan reviewing TikTok policy
Michigan government cybersecurity experts are reviewing the social media platform TikTok and others for potential threats. As first reported by MLive, the confirmation that TikTok is under evaluation comes a week after Republicans in Michigan’s congressional delegation urged the governor to ban the app from state-owned devices. Their letter...
What’s up with closing I-196 at the Grand River?
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced I-196 eastbound over the Grand River would be closed, scheduled to begin in October 2022, but it has been delayed.
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
michiganradio.org
2022 Year in Review: Reproductive rights coverage
When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022, Michiganders rallied around abortion and reproductive rights. An initiative even landed the issue on the ballot with Proposal 3, which passed this year. Michigan’s midterm election was characterized by overwhelming Democratic success – and experts say the issue presented on the proposal helped with such high voter turnout.
Comments / 0