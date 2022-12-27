Read full article on original website
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Disneyland Silhouette Tips for First Time Visitors to the Silhouette StudioTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Top247 DB Rodrick Pleasant locks in commitment date
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- We caught up with Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant at today’s Under Armour All-America practice and the talented athlete said he has his commitment date now locked in. Pleasant is one of the top un-committed players in the country. He’s rated the No....
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams talks Cotton Bowl opportunity, updates status of hamstring injury
USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams said he “feels good” ahead of the Trojans' appearance in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 16 Tulane Monday. Williams suffered what USC head coach Lincoln Riley described as a significant hamstring injury in the Trojans’ 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 2.
Five-Star USC signee Zachariah Branch excited to show out at Under Armour All-America Game
All eyes will be on Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide out Zachariah Branch this week during prep for the Under-Armour Next All-America Game next week. Branch is arguably the nation’s most dynamic pass catcher and is currently rated the No. 1 receiver in the country in both the 247Sports Composite and in the Top247.
Four-Star '24 WR Ryan Pellum cuts his list to 10
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Ryan Pellum cut his list of schools down to 10 earlier today. Pellum is one of the nation’s top receiver prospects in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 48 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 50 in the Top247.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: UCLA Star RB Zach Charbonnet Not Dressed For Sun Bowl
No Israel Abanikanda for Pitt, and now it appears no Zach Charbonnet for UCLA. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said during his final Sun Bowl press conference yesterday that he expected there to be no opt-outs, but KTSM TV’s Colin Deaver reported that Charbonnet is not suited up during Sun Bowl warm ups.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson headbutts opponent after pregame scuffle
Dorian Thompson-Robinson played in the final game of his collegiate career on Friday, and the UCLA quarterback decided to embrace the villain role for the occasion. Thompson-Robinson gave UCLA an early lead over Pitt in the Sun Bowl with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Logan Loya. After the play, DTR ran up to Pitt defensive... The post Dorian Thompson-Robinson headbutts opponent after pregame scuffle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
Classic at Damien boys basketball tournament: Gold and Platinum Division semifinal live updates and recaps
Who will make Friday's championship games?
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
travelawaits.com
Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why
It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Los Angeles prosecutor pens scathing exit letter to progressive DA George Gascon: ‘Managerial dumpster fire’
A veteran Los Angeles County prosecutor criticized District Attorney George Gascon on his last day in a long letter in which he aired his grievances.
coloradoboulevard.net
In Memoriam | Harriet Hammond
Pasadena High School announced the passing of Mrs. Harriet Hammond. Throughout her 40-year career at PHS, Hammond taught countless students, inspired many colleagues, and created a treasure trove of lasting memories and lessons. In the classroom, she was a devout educator, truly believing that every student had the potential to...
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Inside a Sprawling $9.5 Million Calabasas Estate With Panoramic Valley Views
Few Southern California communities have risen in both prestige and prominence over the past few years quite like Calabasas, the horsey, rural enclave favored by film, music and sports celebrities. Located less than 25 miles from Hollywood, Calabasas gives a taste of country living that’s an easy drive from Tinseltown studios and the glamour of Beverly Hills. Rising nearly 1,000 feet over the Santa Monica Mountains, the secluded area is known for having very few neighbors and massive homes—such as this luxe manse with panoramic views that just listed for a cool $9.499 million. Like most homes in Calabasas, 2681 Country...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Security guard fatally shot near USC
A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office on Friday as 41-year-old Jave Garanganao. "It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexader Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
