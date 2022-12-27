The Irrational, Starring Jesse L. Martin, Gets Series Order at NBC

As one door closes, another opens.

With The Flash ‘s final, truncated season fast approaching, Jesse L. Martin’s NBC crime drama The Irrational has been ordered to series.

Ordered as a pilot back in April — just as news broke that Martin was stepping down to recurring status on The CW’s The Flash , where since Day 1 he has played lawman Joe West — The Irrational follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who offers up his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior to help solve an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.

The cast also includes Maahra Hill ( Delilah ), Travina Springer ( Ms. Marvel ), Molly Kunz ( Finding Carter ) and Arash DeMaxi ( Partner Track ).

Arika Lisanne Mittman ( Elementary , Timeless ) penned The Irrational and will serve as an executive producer alongside Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum and director David Frankel. Series star Martin also carries a producer credit.

The Irrational is inspired by the best-selling book Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely, who serves as a consultant on the NBC series.