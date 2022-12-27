ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Couple Finds Missing Engagement Ring In Toilet After 21 Years

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzIdD_0jviyPQA00
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida couple got a tear-jerking Christmas present this year: a long-lost diamond engagement ring that went down the toilet over two decades ago.

Nick Day and his wife Shaina told WFLA about how they have reunited with their missing memento recently. It all started 21 years ago after Nick proposed to Shaina. Before they could tie the knot, a bathroom trip left their hearts broken.

“She came to me one day and said ‘I think I lost my ring.’ She said ‘it was on the counter now it’s gone and I think I may have flushed it down the toilet on accident.'” the husband recounted to reporters. The desperate couple even did some messy things to retrieve the ring.

“I climbed down into the septic tank so we could pump every bit of it through a strainer to try to find it. No luck,” Shaina said.

Little did they know that a maintenance job would bring their precious ring back to them. Nick explains that a plumber replaced his mother's toilet last month, and he found the ring lodged inside. After a good cleaning, Nick's parents surprised the couple with the engagement ring wrapped as a Christmas gift.

“It was kind of an ugly cry," Shaina said. "I sat there and I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is my ring. This is my ring.’ I’m wiping my eyes and mascara is going everywhere."

Nick and Shaina plan on either making a new piece of jewelry with the diamond or saving it for the future generation. The husband had one piece of advice from this experience: "Check your toilets when you lose things."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Florida mother of five dies after fire pit accident

A Florida mother of five died after a shocking fire pit accident in the backyard of the family home as she spent time with her children and friends.Nicole Foltz was trying to reignite the fire at the property in Tarpon Springs, Florida, when the gas can she was holding exploded in her hands.Foltz suffered burns on nearly 100 per cent of her body and died at Tampa General Hospital hospital three days after the incident, according to WTVT.“I had just gone inside and to my knowledge, she decided to try to keep the fire going, keep the fun going,”...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Briana B.

Update: Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering

What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Florida Mom Dies After Throwing Gasoline on Backyard Fire to Get Rid of Mosquitos

A 38-year-old mother of five died last month from injuries she sustained after she threw gasoline on a backyard fire to ward off mosquitos. Nicole Foltz, a Tarpon Springs, Florida, resident, suffered burns over 100 percent of her body when she and her husband lit the flames on Nov. 14. Nicole attempted to stoke the fire after it dimmed, and it spread to her. Her 11-year-old son was also injured.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Tampa Bay Times

My friend could take The Villages for just one year | Letters

Who would The Villages back in a Trump-DeSantis clash? | Nov. 27. This article had me laughing. My best friend moved to The Villages, and he lasted just a year. Walk around to their village squares and it feels to me as if you’re in “The Stepford Wives.” I went to dinner in a restaurant there during the pandemic and I asked a sweet lady why no one was wearing masks. Her answer told the whole story: Because our president says we don’t have to. After a year, my friend moved back to Tampa, away from the world of make believe.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home

A sleepy bear was caught on camera snoozing on the doorstep of a Florida home.The animal can be seen curled up asleep in front of a house in Seminole County.“It was amazing, I just walked out and it was right there in front of me, so close,” Chuck Robbins, who took the video, said of the encounter.He said a neighbour had alerted him to the bear being in his yard after reports it had entered the neighbourhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cocaine Bear: Ray Liotta stars as drug kingpin in one of last roles before deathAvram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims owners ‘don’t care about club’Moment metal detectorist finds lost $40,000 diamond ring buried on Florida beach
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Upworthy

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
GEORGIA STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy