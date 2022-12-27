Read full article on original website
Santa Fe claims Hitchcock’s title
Santa Fe used a 24-point second quarter to erase an early deficit and claim the Hitchcock’s Challenge championship on Friday. The Raiders (8-5) won their sixth straight game – including going 4-0 this week at their home tournament in Alachua – with a 51-45 victory over Jordan Christian Prep.
Santa Fe advances to Hitchcock’s title game
The Hitchcock’s Challenge at Santa Fe High School was just that, a challenge, prior to the 4-day boys basketball tournament in Alachua. The Legacy Park Multipurpose Center flooded so all games were moved to the Raiders’ home floor. Two teams dropped out to bring the field from 16...
Ridaught: Alachua County seeks first Mr. Football
Alachua County has never had a Mr. Football, an award given by the Florida Dairy Farmers since 1992 to the top overall football player in the Sunshine State. We’ve had winners in some of the other big sports. Just this past fall, Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout repeated as Miss...
Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami
The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
Harris excited to get going with the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have had several offensive linemen enter the transfer portal this offseason so far which has created a huge need for linemen in the 2023 class. Offensive line signee Knijeah Harris (6-3, 335, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is one of those guys that will help and he says this new coaching staff is what sold him on the Gators.
Comparing Dan Mullen’s staff to Billy Napier’s
It’s been 397 days since Billy Napier was hired as head football coach at the University of Florida. The Gators recently signed 20 high school players during early signing day, many of whom would not have inked their name with Florida without the staff Napier put together. Several players...
5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami
The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
Mainstreet’s most-viewed stories of 2022
Following our theme of top 2022 stories, today’s list features Mainstreet’s most-viewed stories, as recorded by Google Analytics. These stories differ from our top local news stories that we selected for their community impact, these individual articles received a viewership over a short period of time and were either breaking news and/or were stories that went viral on social media.
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
5+ events to celebrate New Year’s Eve weekend
Whether staying home with family and friends, heading to bed early or going out to celebrate, any number of ways work to ring in the new year. But if you’re in that third category, here’s five local options for celebrating New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Florida Court Overturns Ruling In College Football Player’s Death
A state appeals court Friday sided with a family that filed a lawsuit against Stetson University over the death of a 19-year-old football player who collapsed on the sideline during a 2017 practice. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned a
Davidson uses photos to further local conservation
For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)
6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
Sunrise Before Storm Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out this beautiful sunrise taken while looking towards Baseline Road from the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
