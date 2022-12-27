Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Census Bureau redefines meaning of ‘urban’
More than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. have lost their status as urban areas as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria. Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their...
Channel 3000
Southwest says ‘normal’ services to resume on Friday as DOT sends warning
Southwest Airlines says it’s set up to resume normal schedules on Friday after a tumultuous eight days that left hundreds of thousands of passengers delayed or stranded and prompted its executives to make apologies to the riding public and government officials. In a statement released Thursday — following another...
Channel 3000
US grapples with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C
WASHINGTON — Too many Americans are missing out on a cure for hepatitis C, and a study underway in a hard-hit corner of Kentucky is exploring a simple way to start changing that. The key: On-the-spot diagnosis to replace today’s multiple-step testing. In about an hour and with...
Channel 3000
Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK’d by new state laws
Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people’s finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties. Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed...
Channel 3000
Best of 2023: New design hotels and luxury train routes coming soon
This was a bad, bad week for holiday travelers in the United States. First there was the raging storm that caught many people in perilous situations far from home: Here are some of their stories. Then Southwest went into an almighty days-long meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of passengers delayed or stranded. Insiders blame it on outdated tech.
Channel 3000
Tax credit confusion could create a rush for electric vehicles in early 2023
As the new year begins, a number of popular electric vehicles, specifically some Tesla and General Motors models, could be eligible for $7,500 worth of tax credits they weren’t eligible for in 2022. But that eligibility may last only last a few months. That’s because limitations on new tax...
Channel 3000
Study: Midwest topsoil ‘being eroded 100 times faster than it’s forming’
Farmers might not know it — but something is stealing the land from under their feet. “I don’t even think they know how much they’re losing,” Jodi DeJong-Hughes, a soils and water quality educator at University of Minnesota Extension. “We have this deep, rich, black soil. And it gets a little less each year.”
Channel 3000
Meet a rainbow fish and more of the 146 new species discovered in 2022
The tree of life grew in 2022 as California Academy of Sciences researchers and their international collaborators discovered 146 new animal, plant and fungi species. The previously unknown creatures and plants were found around the world, including the mountains of California, Australia’s Queensland state, the rocky peaks of Brazil and the coral reefs of the Maldives. Scientists made discoveries on six continents and within three oceans.
Channel 3000
Biden faces international climate-aid challenge
WASHINGTON — Even with Democrats narrowly controlling both houses of Congress, President Joe Biden was unable to convince lawmakers to fully fund his requests for contributions in fiscal 2022 or 2023 to international funds that help poor nations address climate change. Biden pledged to the United Nations in 2021...
