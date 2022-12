Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Douglas Smith for work at 38 North Ridge Road shown on Tax Map: 15C Lot: 043 for a NOTICE OF INTENT for landscape and hardscape activities, in jurisdictional areas.

IPSWICH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO