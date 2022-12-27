Read full article on original website
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Tri-City Herald
TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett says he can heal his hand later, but leaving decision to play up to Seahawks
Tyler Lockett’s hand looked noticeably less swollen. It’s no longer looking like an over mitt, as it was midweek. He’s been catching passes in practices all week. Friday, he was a full participant in the Seahawks’ indoor workout. He’s even been fielding punts, out of a JUGS machine, nine, 10 and 11 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Sam Hubbard Update, Key Bills Defender Misses Consecutive Practices
CINCINNATI — The injury report looked relatively clean for Week 17 on Friday. The Bengals' only change was a personal day for DJ Reader, who missed practice. Outside of that, defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) practiced in a limited fashion again, and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) logged consecutive full practices.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Ravens Missing Key Starter For Fourth Straight Game
CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially ruled out Lamar Jackson ahead of their massive division matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Jackson (knee) missed his 12 straight practice on Friday and has not played since suffering a strained PCL in their 10-9 Dec. 4 win over Denver. He will...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Indianapolis Colts
View the original article to see embedded media. That's the New York Giants mantra this weekend as they host the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 regular-season home finale. And although the Giants have continued to dismiss talk of the playoffs, they are well aware of what's at stake. "None of...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Tri-City Herald
Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
Tri-City Herald
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
Tri-City Herald
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had an extra fan in the stands for Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance because of his friendship with Spoelstra. Swinney is in South Florida to coach the Tigers this weekend in the Orange Bowl. “I...
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Watson DNP Again
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur thought rookie receiver Christian Watson would practice on Thursday. He was wrong. As the rest of the team moved from the Don Hutson Center to Clark Hinkle Field to get ready for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, Watson stayed inside, presumably to do some rehab work on the hip injury sustained last week at Miami.
