Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Disneyland Silhouette Tips for First Time Visitors to the Silhouette StudioTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Rose Parade Princess to Represent Deaf Community
We are just days away from the 134th Rose Parade and this year the royal court is making history. For the first time ever the court will include a member of the deaf community. Salia Baligh, 17, is brushing up on the history of the Rose Parade. Checking out past...
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Celebrating the Career of Reporter Beverly White at NBC4
Beverly White will sign off for the final time at NBC4 on Friday night, marking a farewell for one of Southern California’s most respected television news reporters who leaves behind a legacy through her contributions to journalism and its future. White started at NBC4 in 1992, covering a variety...
NBC Los Angeles
You Can Help Decorate a Rose Parade Float. Here's How
Want to help put the finishing touches on a Rose Parade float?. Volunteers can join in the final stages of preparations and learn how to apply different kinds of seeds, bark, fruits, vegetables, grasses, and flowers. You can volunteer to decorate one of about 43 entries in this year’s 134th...
NBC Los Angeles
Snowy Owl Perches on Home in Southern California, Delighting Residents
Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
Harrah’s Resort SoCal guest wins $1.4M jackpot
A Harrah's Resort Southern California guest won one of the largest jackpots handed out in the region this year, casino officials said.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal to Ring in the New Year With Rain. Here's the Weekend Forecast
Southern California will close out 2022 with a storm that will bring rain and cool conditions for New Year's Eve weekend. And, periods of rain are expected to continue into the new year. There's a chance of light showers Friday, particularly in the Antelope Valley, but most of the region...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
theregistrysocal.com
126-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed Near Los Angeles’ West Adams Neighborhood
More apartments could soon be coming to Los Angeles, with one recently submitted application showing plans for a126-unit mixed-use project. Earlier this month, Farzad Nourollah of FN Property Investments, LLC submitted plans for the project, which would be located at 5760 W. Obama Blvd. The project would take shape on...
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
precinctreporter.com
S.B. Westside MLK Day Parade and Extravaganza
With all the dazzle, the twirling, the stepping, the horses, headliners and classic cars, MLK Day is always special, but this year, probably more so because the big family extravaganza and parade is finally happening face to face. It’s the first big real-time community celebration since pre-pandemic. “We’ve been...
Mega Millions ticket worth $245,984 sold in Glendale; jackpot climbs to $640 million
While no one hit the Mega Millions grand prize of $565 million Tuesday night, one lucky lotto ticket that matched five numbers was sold in Los Angeles County. The nearly perfect ticket was purchased at Ace Liquor located at 1740 Victory Blvd. in Glendale, according to California Lottery officials. The ticket is worth $245,984 and […]
chulavistatoday.com
California Lottery created 125 millionaires in 2022
The California Lottery produced 125 millionaires and one billionaire this year in both draw and Scratchers games, authorities announced in a yearly review. The world’s attention was centered in Los Angeles County after one ticket sold in the city of Altadena matched all five numbers, plus the Powerball number, to win the world record amount of $2.04 billion. The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center at 15 W. Woodbury Road.
NBC Los Angeles
After Nextdoor Post, Community Bands Together to House Homeless Woman
For the last year-and-a-half, Lisa Cowan and her dog have been living out of Cowan’s pickup truck after she fell on hard times. Cowan was a caretaker for her father until he died, which is when she lost her place to live. Just before that, she was diagnosed with colon cancer, making her journey even harder. Cowan makes her way throughout Santa Clarita by moving locations often, but on one cold night, she didn’t think she was going to make it.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
foxla.com
'It’s the love she had for the community': Vigil held for mother killed during hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
LOS ANGELES - A vigil was held Thursday night for Trina Newman-Townsend, a mother and community activist, who was killed during a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve. The 62-year-old had dropped off toys to a local shelter with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain for New Year's Eve as Storm System Hits Southern California
A wet New Year's Eve is in store for Southern California Saturday, bringing a high wind warning and flash flood watch for some areas. "A storm system will move in Saturday and Saturday night with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds,'' according to the National Weather Service. "New Year's Day will be dry and cool with gusty west to northwest winds.''
Comments / 0