Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
ourquadcities.com
Beloved Davenport woman loved, lived and breathed Bix
Geraldine Bowers was a short, slight woman, but an absolute giant in the bountiful world of Bix. Gerri Bowers, 83, of Davenport – who worked tirelessly for decades to promote public awareness and appreciation of jazz legend Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke — died on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
wglc.net
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
Eagle View Community Health System expanding to Monmouth in 2023
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Access to health care across rural communities is a struggle for many, but there's a new development to fill the need in western Illinois. Eagle View Community Health System is set to open a new health care provider location in Monmouth in early 2023. The group offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services. It currently has locations in Oquawka and Stronghurst, Ill.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport public skate session cancelled
Due to the water main break on River Drive, the Public Skate session at The River’s Edge today, Friday, Dec. 30, scheduled until 1 p.m., has been cancelled, according to the city of Davenport Facebook page. Follow Davenport Parks and Recreation for the most up-to-date information or visit davenportiowa.com/parks.
Bettendorf High School honors former student who lost her life to cancer with blood drive
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf High School graduate who fought cancer with courage was honored with a blood drive held in her name. The "Give like Charly" event was held on Tuesday, Dec, 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school. The event honored former...
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
ourquadcities.com
QC calendar packed with New Year’s Eve events
If you’re looking to get out this weekend and celebrate New Year’s Eve, there are many, many options in the Quad Cities, starting with a New Year’s Eve Eve show. On Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m., there will be a stand-up comedy night at Buffalo Community Center, in Buffalo, Iowa.
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
KWQC
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter. Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Quad City Kwanzaa celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and...
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
ourquadcities.com
Trinity Rock Island to reopen main entrance
Patients and visitors will be able to access UnityPoint Health –Trinity Rock Island through the main entrance (2701 17th St.) starting Friday, Dec. 30. Crews have since cleared the area and made necessary repairs following a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning, according to a Thursday hospital release. No one was hurt from the water damage and minimal disruption was caused to patient care.
KWQC
Rhythm City Casino & Resort raised money for the QC Veteran Outreach Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rhythm City Casino & Resort raised $38,160 for the Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center in November. Rhythm City did this by giving guests free slot play for making contributions to the veteran’s charity. Rhythm City’s Giving Back Program has raised funds for numerous local charities. However, for the first time, Rhythm City coordinated with the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort to make a positive impact throughout the state of Iowa for veterans.
25newsnow.com
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
