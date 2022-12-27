ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Retired UFC contender Donald Cerrone thinks Jake Paul is legit, open to ‘big money fight’

Donald Cerrone is not going to trash Jake Paul. The former UFC title challenger and retired MMA fighter thinks Paul is actually a good boxer and respects what he’s doing in the combat sports world. “Cowboy” refuses to bad mouth the YouTube star, and actually has positive reviews for his boxing work, which includes wins over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

