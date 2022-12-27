Read full article on original website
Retired UFC contender Donald Cerrone thinks Jake Paul is legit, open to ‘big money fight’
Donald Cerrone is not going to trash Jake Paul. The former UFC title challenger and retired MMA fighter thinks Paul is actually a good boxer and respects what he’s doing in the combat sports world. “Cowboy” refuses to bad mouth the YouTube star, and actually has positive reviews for his boxing work, which includes wins over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Cowboys at Titans: KaVontae Turpin to Set Wild Record - And Steal Thursday Night Spotlight?
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin had reasons to harbor aspirations of a great football career. And it's happening now, with one of the most "full'' pro football seasons ... ever. After a somewhat tumultuous run at TCU where he was cut from the team after legal troubles, Turpin was...
